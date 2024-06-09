While attending the International Horticultural Exhibition for 2024 which is taking place in Chengdu, China, Agriland paid a visit to the Tianfu Agriculture Expo Park.

The exhibition covers an area of 113ha and features a range of farming demonstrations as well as the five state-of-the-art conference centres and an agricultural museum.

The primary purpose of the venue is to act as a shop window to showcase the agricultural industry of Sichuan Provence in China, but the venue can also be used for conferences and meetings, as well as social and sporting events.

A sample of the tractor types on display at the Tianfu Agriculture Expo Park:

The park also features a museum dedicated to the 5,000-year agricultural history of Sichuan Provence and brings the visitors on a journey though time from the first settlers who began farming in the Sichuan basin to the modern age of agriculture in the region.

The history of the ancient dam and irrigation system in the region known as the ‘Dujiangyan’ which was originally built over 200 BC is also explained through an interactive exhibition in the museum.

Modern agricultural practices that can be used to grow specific plants to precise specifications were also outlined at the park such as hydroponics for growing salads and the concept of fish farming in the water used – to provide plant nutrients was also explored.

Visitors were shown a sample of the diverse range of agricultural produce from the region. Much of the landscape on the way to the event was dominated by paddy fields, tea farms, citrus farms as well as bamboo forests.

A sample of the agricultural produce of the region:

While the farming landscape of Ireland is dominated by livestock grazing grass in fields, there were not many livestock to be seen looking out the window when travelling through the countryside with the exception of the odd pig and poultry farm.

However, located just to the east of Sichuan Provence is Hubei Provence, which is home to what is believed to be the world’s largest pig farm.

The pig production facility is over 25 stories high and is understood to have the capacity to produce and slaughter over one million pigs/year.

The International Horticultural Exhibition for 2024 continues in Chengdu, China until October of this year.