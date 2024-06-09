Latest beef kill figures have shown the past four consecutive weeks of this year have seen lower kill numbers than the same weeks of last year.

This trend had been forecast for this year but had failed to materialise in the opening five months of the year with supplies actually running ahead of last year.

Latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show just under 30,700 cattle were slaughtered in the final week of May, which is over 1,300 head of cattle below the same week of last year.

The graph below shows how weekly kill numbers have fallen below last years’ trend over the past four consecutive weeks:

Source: DAFM

As can be seen from the chart above, kill numbers in April this year ran well ahead of last April but supplies this May have dropped below last years’ supplies for May.

Earlier this year, the Bord Bia forecast on factory cattle supplies for 2024 indicated that the strong cow kill was expected to be maintained, but an overall decline of somewhere between 30-40,000 head of cattle was projected for this year.

The table below gives an overview of the beef kill in the week ending Sunday, June 2, compared to the same time period of last year:

CategoryWeek ending
Sunday, June 2,
2024		Equivalent
last year		Cumulative
2024		Cumulative
2023
Young Bulls2,9173,45053,31556,858
Bulls73963611,32611,483
Steers11,22111,780267,256263,061
Cows7,3157,502182,358164,003
Heifers8,5008,651220,200210,430
Total30,69232,019734,455705,835
Source: DAFM

Looking at the cumulative figures for this year, the bull kill figures are below last year while supplies in all other categories are running above last year.

The cumulative kill this year remains over 28,500 head of cattle above last year and with overall supplies forecast to be below last year’s kill, it remains to be seen if and to what extent this shortfall will materialise.

