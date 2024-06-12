The Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has appealed for “urgent” foster homes for 24 rescued ponies, donkeys, and horses.

The society launched the nationwide fostering appeal to make room to help more injured, emaciated and cruelly treated equines, that need to be rescued and admitted by animal welfare inspectors.

The ISCPA national head of animal welfare Denise McCausland said: “We have several equines that are ready to go to new homes now and we are appealing for suitable foster homes, where they can continue their ongoing rehabilitation.

“We have many more equines undergoing intensive veterinary treatment, so they will need to remain in our care for some time yet.”

McCausland said that finding a space for new equines is “always a challenge”.

“We are asking for public support to consider fostering one of our rescued ponies, horses, or donkeys,” McCausland added.

ISPCA rescues

The ISPCA recently provided emergency accommodation and veterinary care for a rescued mare that gave birth to a healthy filly foal in its care.

The mare, named Emma after her rescuer, was admitted a few weeks ago after a call was made to the ISPCA’s national animal cruelty helpline by a member of the public.

ISPCA senior inspector, Emma Carroll located the mare tethered at the side of a road. She was extremely thin with her bones protruding. Image source: ISPCA

A veterinary examination revealed that she was suffering from a fractured jaw, meaning it was difficult for her to eat.

Carroll said: “She was severely emaciated, and the fact that she was heavily in foal made the situation even more critical.

“Immediate intervention was necessary to ensure both her survival and that of her unborn foal.

“This rescue highlights the importance of equines being microchipped to ensure accountability and tracing of ownership, which is vital for their welfare and protection,” Caroll added.