The owners of a former mink farm in Co. Laois have applied for planning permission for it to be demolished and for buildings for cattle to be constructed.

Vasa Ltd. in Stradbally, Co. Laois was one of the three farms in Ireland breeding and rearing mink for the purpose of pelting for the fur industry.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue signed a legislative order to officially close Ireland’s three fur farms in Kerry, Donegal and Laois in January 2023.

In total, the maximum number of mink across the three Irish farms was 110,000.

Vasa Ltd. is now seeking permission from Laois County Council for the demolition of an existing 558.6m2 mink processing building.

The demolition of this building includes the disposal of asbestos from the roof.

Permission is also being sought for the demolition of an existing 278.3m2 mink equipment storage shed.

Vasa Ltd. has applied for planning permission for the construction of a new 630.8m2 portal frame cattle shed which will include the re-purposing of an existing surface water attenuation tank to store clean surface water and bovine effluent separately.

Permission for the construction of a new 348.9m2 portal frame feed store, a 1235.3m2 three-bay silage pit, and a 374.5m2 dungstead is also being sought.

A Natura Impact Assessment has been prepared in respect of the proposed development.

Compensation on mink farms

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed to Agriland that around €2 million has been paid, to date, in compensation claims following the ban on fur farming.

The Animal Health and Welfare and Forestry (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022, provides for the statutory prohibition of fur farming, along with an accompanying compensation scheme.

The department said that applications for compensation can be made under various headings, such as breeding stock, demolition and clean up.

“Applications can be submitted at different times depending on the information available to the applicant.

“The assessor examines the claim and determines compensation amount. The process is on-going as certain works/actions take time to complete,” a DAFM spokesperson said.

The department added that it is anticipated that certain works/actions on the former fur farms will not be finalised until at least 2025.