Dale Farm has said the expansion of its cheddar processing facility in Dunmanbridge, Co. Tyrone, will create 30 jobs.

The co-op announced an investment of £70 million into the cheese processing plant last month and said construction work was underway with completion expected by February 2025.

The team at the Dale Farm facility is set to grow as a result of the investment, with some 30 new operative, technical and engineering jobs created at the site.

The expansion project for the site, which exports cheddar to 40 countries worldwide, includes:

Upgrades and improvements to existing site-wide services and utilities;

The installation of a high-speed automated cheese slicing line;

A larger warehouse space;

Investments in new patented products and processes.

The co-op said the site, situated outside Cookstown, directly supports over 1,100 local families, employing 345 people with 760 local farmers supplying milk.

Group HR director at Dale Farm, Karen Gaw, said the investment builds on the cooperative’s expertise to position Dale Farm as a leading European cheddar manufacturer.

“Thanks to our innovative and dedicated people at Dunmanbridge and across the business, Dale Farm is growing into a leading cheddar manufacturer across Europe,” she said.

“From this facility in mid-Ulster, we are exporting quality cheddar worldwide, and we are really excited to expand our team further as a result of this latest investment.

“There has never been a better time to build a career in the food industry. We want to continue to lead the sector and cement Northern Ireland as a global leader in quality, sustainable food production.”

Recruitment and investment

Gaw said Dale Farm has ambitious plans for the future and it has opportunities across multiple disciplines for “talented people” to be part of that journey.

General manager at Dale Farm Dunmanbridge , Jon Young, said: “Dale Farm is setting new standards for the industry in Northern Ireland and across Europe, integrating state of the art technology at the site to increase our capacity while also addressing our carbon footprint.

“This major investment will future proof our operation locally for decades to come.

“We’re proud to have such a world class team at Dunmanbridge, and of our role as a strong employer in the area, supporting the local families and farm businesses that are at the heart of our rural economy.”