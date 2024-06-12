Offaly Down Syndrome has been selected as the charity partner for the 2024 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show.

This year’s show will take place on Sunday, August 11 at the Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

There were numerous applications submitted by organisations seeking to be chosen for the “charity spot” at the annual show.

This enables the selected charity to fundraise by various means, including bucket collections, raffles or donations.

It also gives them an opportunity to raise awareness of the successful charity among those attending the agricultural show.

Charity

Offaly Down Syndrome Association has been a pillar of support in the community since 1984 and advocates for the rights, inclusion, and well-being of individuals with Down Syndrome.

Robbie Donnelly from Offaly Down Syndrome said that they are delighted to have been chosen as this year’s charity partner.

He said that the association is hoping to gain increased visibility at Tullamore Show, along with the opportunity to raise essential funds to continue its work.

Donnelly added that Offaly Down Syndrome is also currently raising funds to set up its own centre of excellence in the county.

“We are dedicated to being the primary source of information and support to people with Down Syndrome in Co. Offaly, their families and the professional community, working towards an improved quality of life for our members along with a respect and acceptance of people with Down syndrome as valued members of society,” he said.

Tullamore Show

Meanwhile, the closing date for entries for classes at 2024 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is fast approaching.

Organisers have said that this year’s event will feature the first ever 4- and 5-star multi-breed ram and ram lamb class as part of over 130 sheep classes on offer.

With around 300 classes, fans of pedigree cattle will have plenty to discuss around the rings.

The cattle section will be hosting the four national breeds including Simmental, Charolais, Hereford and Limousin.

While the equine section is set to launch its first ever presentation area at this year’s event.

The closing date for postal entries is July 1, online entries can be submitted until July 5.