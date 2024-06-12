Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill believes his party should not go back into government with the Green Party.

The Tipperary TD told Agriland that he intends to seek support on his position from his Fianna Fáil colleagues.

“I will be raising this at the parliamentary party when I get an opportunity that we give a guarantee to the electorate that we won’t be going into government with the Greens,” he said.

“I feel the Greens have been not proactive enough on rural Ireland. There’s loads of things that we can do that can be positive for rural Ireland as regards climate change.

“I think our ability to produce sustainable food is being undermined and that situation can’t be allowed to continue,” he said.

Fianna Fáil

Reflecting on the results of the European and local elections, Cahill said that it had been “a very satisfactory election” for Fianna Fáil.

“Since the last general election in 2020 polls have being showing us on well below 20%, some as low as 14%. It was extremely worrying, but we far surpassed that in both the local and European elections.

“Personalities will play a part in the local elections, but I think our performance in European elections, shows that the party is re-establishing its vote.

“There’s a recognition out there that the economy is going very well. There’s tough decisions being taken,” he said.

The TD acknowledged that there are major problems and issues, including migration, housing and climate change.

“I, for one, wouldn’t be happy with where we are at the moment on climate change. I accept fully that we have to amend our policy as regards farming to try and nullify climate change,” he said.

If the recent performance of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael was repeated in the next general election, Deputy Cahill believes the parties could form a government together.

However, he ruled out the possibility of Sinn Féin featuring in a coalition with Fianna Fáil.

“I just couldn’t see our policies being compatible with Sinn Féin. I would be extremely worried about Sinn Féin as regards capital taxation,” he said.

Water quality

Deputy Cahill said that while farmers have “invested hugely in trying to improve water quality”, the investment is not coming in other sectors.

He cited the report published today (Wednesday, June 12) by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which showed that there were no significant improvements in water quality for 2023.

The Water Quality in 2023 report identifies nutrient pollution from farming and urban wastewater as a major challenge.

Deputy Cahill criticised Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan for not investing more money in wastewater treatment plants.

“In Nenagh, in my constituency, we have a mixed sewer with storm water and sewage being mixed. That’s ridiculous in this day and age and is causing capacity problems,” he said.

Committee

Following the election of Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan to the European Parliament, a vacancy has now arisen on the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Sinn Féin has yet to confirm who will succeed the newly elected MEP.

“Her views and opinions will be a loss to the committee. We look forward to welcoming her replacement and I wish her the best of luck in Europe,” Deputy Cahill said.

Meanwhile, the committee will hold two sessions evening to discuss the government’s ash dieback action plan and renewable energy generation.

Representatives from the Limerick and Tipperary Woodland Owners (LTWO), who recently held a protest outside Leinster House, will share their concerns about the ash dieback plan.

Separately, the committee will be addressed by ESB Networks on the use of agricultural land for renewable energy generation.

Ireland’s Climate Action Plan has a target of 80% electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030.