Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has told Agriland that he is only focused on doing his job as minister and not on the potential role as European Commissioner.

It is expected that Ireland will nominate a commissioner shortly following the European Parliament elections. Fianna Fáil will be able to put forward names for the role of Ireland’s commissioner this year.

The position is currently held by Mairead McGuinness who is the commissioner responsible for financial services, financial stability and Capital Markets Union.

When asked by Agriland at the Biomethane Conference 2024 whether he would take up the role of Ireland’s next European Commissioner, Minister McConalogue said:

“That’s a redundant question in the absence of party leaders deciding, and they will decide what they want to do and who is best placed to represent Ireland.

“I am only focusing on the work that is at hand here. There has been speculation on many people but that is totally in the hands of the three party leaders primarily.”

Speaking to Agriland, Minister McConalogue said that his “only focus” is doing the job as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“But the three party leaders will decide and step that piece forward, and I have no doubt whatever decision they come to will be one that will be well considered,” the minister said.

“There has been lots of speculation about lots of different ministers and others, so ultimately that’s something that the government, the three party leaders, will have to reflect on and make a call on,” he added.