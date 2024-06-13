An Independent TD has raised the absence of references to farming to officials from the Department of Education in how climate action and sustainability is being presented.

This issue was brought up by Laois Offaly TD, Carol Nolan at a meeting of the Joint Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

The committee, of which Nolan is a member, met officials to discuss climate action and sustainable development education in primary, post primary and tertiary education.

The independent TD told officials from the Department of Education at the meeting that she found it “striking” that there was not a single mention of farms, farming or farmers in its opening statement. Deputy Carol Nolan

Nolan added that this was “despite the fact that farmers continue to play a critical role in sustainable and responsible environmental practices”.

Deputy Nolan said: “It now appears as if farming is something of a dirty word for the Department of Education.

“It also appears that we have something of a pattern developing in this regard.

“Indeed, in March I highlighted the fact that the words farming, farms and farmers were not even mentioned in the draft specification for the new Leaving Certificate subject of Climate Action and Sustainable Development.”

In March, the National Council for Curriculum (NCCA) was seeking the public’s views on the draft Leaving Certificate Climate Action and Sustainable Development specification.

The draft stated that the “overarching aim” of the course is “to develop students’ capacity for informed and meaningful action for a just and sustainable world”.

The NCCA says that as part of the broader reform of senior cycle, it is envisaged that the new specification for Climate Action and Sustainable Development will be introduced into schools on a phased basis from September 2025.

Deputy Nolan said: “Now here we have the department, through its officials, once again repeating that approach while presenting on the issue of climate and sustainable development and biodiversity loss. It simply beggars’ belief.”

“Our farmers deserve far better than to be relegated to the level of a footnote in the conversation around climate.

“In fact, what we really need is an approach from the Department of Education that champions the role that Irish farmers play in producing world class food while simultaneously moving heaven and earth to protect the natural world,” Deputy Nolan added.