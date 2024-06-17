The Irish Timber Growers Association’s (ITGA) June field day and AGM was held at Emo Court, Co. Laois.

To mark the occasion, chair of the association, Brendan Lacey presented Emo Court with a “unique” tree.

The tree, which is an Irish Whitebeam (Sorbus hibernica) was grown by association member, Joe Deering, from a small number of wild trees found outside Killeigh, Co. Offaly.

The members of ITGA were brought around on a guided tour of the gardens, parklands, and grounds by the Office of Public Works staff, together with a talk on the history of Emo Court.

Lacey thanked the Office of Public Works for hosting the walk and the tree was then planted by head gardener, Edward Bailey.

The Irish Whitebeam is “unique” to Ireland and is listed as “vulnerable” in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red list of threatened species.

The tree is known for its “ecological importance” and is a host plant for species of moths and butterflies, providing a source of food and habitat for various species.

Emo Court

Emo Court was once the largest walled estate in Ireland and was designed by architect, James Gandon in 1790 for the Earl of Portarlington.

The estate showcases the noted gardens, parklands, and woodlands, which were all first laid out in the 18th century. Emo Court House

Source: Heritage Ireland

In the middle of the 20th century, it was attained by Major Cholmeley Harrison, who wished to restore the house to its “former glory”.

Major Cholmeley Harrison lived in the house until his death in 2008.

The staff of the Office of Public Works currently care for the estate and aim to preserve its “stately elegance”.