The adoption of the Nature Restoration Law (NRL) “has far reaching implications” for those farming in rural areas of Ireland, a TD has warned.

The Roscommon-Galway TD, Michael Fitzmaurice, believes today (Monday, June 17) is “a black day for Irish Farmers, especially those on peaty soil,” following the vote by the Council of Environment Ministers in Luxembourg.

The NRL aims to put measures in place to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030, and all ecosystems “in need of restoration” by 2050.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said: “I have always stated that between now and 2030, the State will be able to manage the transition.

“However, the real problem will emerge post 2030, especially for smaller farmers farming on peaty soil across this country.

“The entire economic and social ecosystem of rural Ireland is in jeopardy”.

He believes some European countries have “capitulated” on the NRL following the European elections and the result will meant that “Irish farmers will bear the brunt of these political decisions.”

He added: “Twelve to fifteen years ago, I cautioned about the Habitats Directive and its consequences.

“Unfortunately, the people of Lough Funshinagh have found out the hard way that a turlough takes priority over their homes and livelihoods – this is bad law.

“Today, I am warning about the nature restoration law. Farmers and the public must understand that we are being gradually shut down.

“So, if that’s voluntary I’d hate to see compulsory legislation because farmers cannot survive without their CAP payment.”

Nature Restoration Law

Separately the Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan, today described the NRL law as the “last sting of a dying green wasp”.

According to Deputy Nolan the EU elections made it ‘abundantly clear’ that the people of the European union member states were “sick and tired of having mandatory, so-called, green polices rammed down their throat”.

“Despite this resounding rejection we are now stuck with the legislative ghost of Greens past with a restoration law that will create nothing but high levels of future uncertainty and the imposition of yet another raft of mandatory objectives.

“Farmers and food security are not served by a law whose outcomes will only make it harder to produce sufficient amounts of produce on less and less land reserved exclusively for agriculture,” she said.