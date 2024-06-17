Arrabawn has today (Monday, June 17), become the latest processor to announce its milk price for May supplies.

The board of Arrabawn decided to increase its base price for milk supplied in May to 42.15c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

In addition, a supplier input support payment of 1c/L will be paid, as well as a sustainability bonus of 5c/L. This equates to an overall price of 43.65c/L.

May milk price

Meanwhile, Kerry Dairy Ireland, a division of Kerry Group, confirmed that its May milk price will remain unchanged at 41.0c/L including VAT, at 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat.

Announcing its May milk price, a spokesperson for Kerry Dairy Ireland said: “There is sustained strength in butter prices as supply has been curtailed in the EU.

“The higher prices are testing buyers’ resilience and only essential business is being done at these levels. Any increase in availability will put pressure on prices.”

Last week, the board of Lakeland Dairies also confirmed that its base milk price for May supplies will remain unchanged from its price for April supplies.

The processor said that a base price of 41.9c/L, based on 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein, will be paid for May milk in the Republic of Ireland. This includes the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.

Lakeland said that a 1c/L Input Support Payment will continue to be paid on top of the base price. This means that the “all-in base price” for Republic of Ireland suppliers is 42.9c/L.