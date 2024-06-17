A fox cub has been discovered “caged up” according to an Garda Síochána, who conducted planned searches on a number of properties in Co. Mayo.

On social media, gardaí said that they “did not anticipate” finding a fox cub under these circumstances while conducting the searches.

An Garda Síochána warned the public in a Facebook post to be mindful that wild animals cannot be restrained in this way.

“Foxes are wild animals and it is a criminal offence to keep any wild animal in captivity.”

The fox cub was taken away from the property by the local dog warden and was assessed by a vet. The cub is currently in the care of an animal rescue centre.

An Garda Síochána has confirmed it is currently investigating this incident under the Animal Health and Welfare Act, 2013.

Cow rescued

Meanwhile, in Co. Down, firefighters, coastguard rescue teams, and a group of farmers all came together for a two hour rescue operation to save the cow from drowning in mud.

The cow wandered from Rowreagh farm to water connected to the land on Saturday, June 15, where the animal then entered a marshy area and sank down up to its neck.

The farmer, Thomas Steele contacted the emergency services, who dispatched the fire brigade and contacted animal rescue teams.

The teams attached a rope and harness to her and “used a lifter to hoist her straight up”.

According to Steele, the cow suffered no injuries and “is back to herself”.

ISPCA campaign

The new ISPCA campaign aims to raise €750,000 by the end of the 2024 due to the financial burden it now faces and the constant demand for space due to more animals being abandoned, abused or neglected in 2023.

Throughout 2023, the ISPCA took in more than 1,475 animals – an increase of 28% on 2022. In the past 10 years, it has looked after over 10,700 animals.

As the charity marks 75 years of service, it is calling on its supporters to join in its “mission of creating a world where every animal is treated with kindness and respect”.

The ISPCA remains committed to helping every animal in need and does not turn away any distressed or neglected animal needing rescue.