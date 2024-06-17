With much milder winters, farmers should beware of the increasing numbers and geographic spread of ticks, due to the risk of Lyme disease, according to Teagasc beef specialist, Aidan Murray.

Ticks pose a risk to cattle of getting red water by transmitting a protozoan called Babesia which attacks red blood cells.

Ticks can also pose a risk to human health, through the picking up of Borrelia bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

Murray said that while the risk is small, it is something that everyone should be “vigilant” about if a tick is found of their body or if someone feels they may have been bitten by a tick.

Murray advised that while walking wooded areas on the farm or walking through long grass, people should avoid showing bare skin by wearing a long-sleeved shirt and long trousers.

He said areas such as armpits, groin and backs of the knees need “careful attention”.

Murray said that if somebody has been bitten by a tick, they should record the date and location of the tick bite on your body, as symptoms may not manifest themselves immediately.

The HSE provides advice on removing ticks:

Use fine-tipped tweezers or a tick-removal tool;

Grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible;

Slowly pull upwards, taking care not to squeeze or crush the tick. Dispose of it once removed;

Clean the bite with antiseptic or soap and water.

Most people with early symptoms of Lyme disease develop a circular red skin rash around a tick bite, according to the HSE.

Other symptoms include: High temperatures; Headaches; Muscle and joint pain; and tiredness or loss of energy.

The rash can appear up to three months after being bitten by a tick, but most rashes appear within the first four weeks.

Anyone with potential symptoms should speak to their GP to receive treatment with antibiotics.