Minister of State with responsibility for nature, Malcolm Noonan has reassured farmers that any schemes under the now formally adopted Nature Restoration Law (NRL) will be “entirely voluntary”.

The law, which sets legally binding targets and obligations for nature restoration across ecosystems, including agricultural, has received the final green light by EU environment ministers today (Monday, June 17).

The NRL, as agreed between member states and the Council of the EU, requires member states to establish and implement measures to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030.

Speaking to Agriland following the final adoption of the law, Minister Noonan said that the NRL will have “no effect” on Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments, and added:

“Restoring nature at scale across Europe and in Ireland is going to make for more resilient food systems, better water quality and a better ability to have productive farms and restore nature on farms.

“We also have said and I again reiterate the point that any schemes that farmers wish to be involved in will be entirely voluntary.”

Under the law, member states must plan ahead and submit national restoration plans to the European Commission to show how they will deliver on the targets, including for the restoration of drained peatlands.

Ireland’s restoration plan

Work has already started on a participatory stakeholder engagement process to support the development of the plan, with the intention to have it in place for 2026, in line with the Climate and Nature Fund.

The development of Ireland’s nature restoration plan will include “intense” engagement with farmers, according to the minister who stressed that the plan has to be designed to work with and for farmers.

The €14 billion Climate and Nature Fund will invest in the transition to a low-carbon economy, with €3.15 billion being set aside specifically to invest in environmental projects between 2026 and 2030, including under the NRL.

While the “commitment” of Irish funding under the Climate and Nature Fund is already in place, Minister Noonan said there needs to be an EU nature restoration fund which is separate to the CAP.

During discussions on the law this morning, a number of member states insisted that there be additional funds through the EU’s long-term budget or multiannual financial framework (MFF), according to the minister.

Minister Noonan acknowledged that tens of thousands of farmers across Ireland are already restoring nature through the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), EU LIFE projects, and European Innovation Partnerships (EIPs).

“So many farmers are already enthusiastically working on schemes to restore nature, so I think this [national nature restoration plan] is an extension and a continuation of that,” Minister Noonan said.

He added that meetings with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) and other organisations have already taken place in that regard.

NRL

The regulation will now be published in the EU’s Official Journal and enter into force. The NRL will become directly applicable in all member states.

By 2033, the commission will review the application of the regulation and its impacts on the agricultural, fisheries and forestry sectors, as well as its wider socio-economic effects.

Both Minister Noonan and Green Party colleague, Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan welcomed the final approval of the NRL in the council today. Minister Ryan and Minister Noonan in Luxembourg today. Source: Eamon Ryan, X

The two ministers previously initiated a decisive letter signed by 11 member states calling on other member states to join them in adopting the proposed law to restore nature.

“Now our job is to ensure that there are adequate funds and supports in place to ensure that the people at the very coalface of nature protection are well paid and that their livelihoods are also protected,” Minister Ryan said in Luxembourg.

Minister Noonan said Ireland has demonstrated “real leadership” on nature restoration throughout the process, with 12 of Ireland’s 13 MEPs voting in favour of the NRL in February.

“The government has also supported the Nature Restoration Law at every step, as has the Dáil – members voted 121 to 9 in favour of nature restoration last year,” Minister Noonan said.

“Farmers are the frontline heroes in climate action. We want to work collaboratively to restore nature and to ensure that farmers and rural communities are well rewarded and can thrive. This is what the NRL is all about,” Minister Ryan added.