High pressure will build bringing more settled weather this week with temperatures increasing too, according to Met Éireann.

It will be a little cloudy this morning (Monday, June 17) with some patchy drizzle in the north but some early bright spells further south.

Sunny and largely dry weather will develop later this afternoon with highest temperatures of 14° to 18°C in a light northerly breeze.

There will be a mix of cloudy periods and clear spells tonight with a light northerly breeze. A few light showers will drift in overnight but most areas will stay dry.

Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 7° to 10°.

Weather for rest of the week

Tomorrow Tuesday will be cloudy with a few light showers in the morning but they will quickly die out.

Sunny spells will develop from tomorrow afternoon and it will stay mostly dry apart from the odd light shower with highest temperatures of 15° to 19° in a light northerly breeze.

On Tuesday night it will be generally dry with cloud breaking up during the evening with longer clear spells overnight.

More cloud will develop across northern counties before dawn however and there will be a light northerly breeze with lows of 5° to 8°.



Wednesday is expected to be a mostly cloudy day but some bright and sunny spells will develop across southern and eastern counties later in the afternoon. There will be light northerly breezes and highs of 16° to 20°.



Wednesday night will see long clear spells in the south and east but cloud will push in across the west and north during the night. It will remain largely dry with light winds and lows of 7° to 10°.

There are cloudy periods and sunny spells forecast for Thursday, the best of which will be in the east and south.

A spell of rain will move in over counties in the far north for a time but it should stay largely dry elsewhere with south-westerly breezes and highs of 18° to 22°.

Friday will start cloudy with a few showers at first but some sunny spells are expected in the east.

Rain will push in across western counties later on Friday afternoon, becoming widespread by evening with highest temperatures ranging from of 19° to 23° and moderate south-westerly winds.

Drying conditions

Drying conditions will generally be moderate at first today Monday with cloudy conditions and some patchy light rain, according to Met Éireann’s farming commentary.

Drying conditions will improve through the early days of next week with minimal rainfall and some sunny spells.

However, from Thursday onwards, drying conditions are expected to be moderate or poor once again.

Opportunities for spraying will be limited in northern areas early today, Monday due to some rain. However, it will become drier as the day goes on and the start of the week with generally light winds, so opportunities for spraying will improve.

Soils are dry at the moment with soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types between 10mm and 50mm, with good trafficability.

With generally drier than average conditions in the week ahead, SMDs will increase in most areas to between 20mm and 60mm.

This will result in some restriction to growth. However, SMDs will decrease in parts of the west and north-west to between 5mm and 20mm.