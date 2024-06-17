Aldi Ireland has today (Monday, June 17) announced a new €125 million contract with supplier Dawn Meats, worth €25 million annually over the next five years.

Under the terms of the contract, Dawn Meats will increase their supply to Aldi by 35%.

Dawn Meats is due to recruit 15 new staff members and add six new lines to the Aldi range following the contract announcement.

The supplier also announced that the increased investment and new contract has provided it with the “confidence” to accelerate a €5 million expansion plan for their facility in Co. Waterford.

Dawn Meats is one of Aldi’s longest-standing suppliers, having supplied the retailer since 2010.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Dawn Meats, Niall Browne said: “For over 10 years now, we have been proud to be involved with Aldi Ireland’s success story providing an increasing range of consistent quality and sustainably sourced meat products.”

This contract follows the recent announcement by Aldi to invest €400 million in 30 new stores with the creation of 1,000 new local jobs over the next five years.

The retailer already employs 4,650 people and operates a network of 161 stores across the country.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue welcomed the announcement.

“This €125 million announcement with Dawn Meats is an indication of the scale of Aldi’s commitment to the Irish beef sector and is an endorsement of the quality of beef produced by Irish farmers every day,” Minister McConalogue said.

Managing director of buying and services at Aldi, Colin Breslin said: “This continued partnership ensures that our customers can enjoy the best Irish beef, sourced sustainably, and produced to the highest standards.”

Breslin said that Aldi works with 330 Irish suppliers and that the retailers has spent €10 billion with these suppliers since opening in 1999.