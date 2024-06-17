Gardaí in Ennis, Co. Clare are investigating the theft of a trailer and ride-on lawn mower, stolen from the Tulla area.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 9 in the early hours of the morning.

The mower is a Craftman LT200 model and the trailer is a Genius Brothers 8ft x 5ft. Image source: An Garda Síochána Clare

The theft was captured via CCTV, where gardaí described a dark coloured saloon car seen hitching up to the trailer that had the mower in it and driving off.

Anyone with any further information about the theft or anyone who has seen the items for sale has been asked to contact the Ennis garda station.

Trailer offences

Meanwhile, An Garda Síochána also had a busy weekend, where the commercial vehicle unit witnessed “a perfect hat trick”.

The unit pulled over a trailer where it was found to have four worn tyres and no working lights.

On top of this, the car pulling the trailer was found to be untaxed and the driver of the car also had no licence. Our commercial vehicle unit witnessed a perfect hat trick this weekend.



This trailer had four worn tyres and no working lights.



The car pulling this trailer was untaxed.



The driver of the car had no trailer licence.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/f6iSpkUZi8— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 16, 2024

This followed a number of prosecutions by gardaí in Co. Kerry during inspections by the roads policing unit and the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Prosecutions were made for vehicles over weight, tyre offences and unsecured loads.

Advice was given regarding axle and trailer weights and licence requirements for towing.

During the investigation, one vehicle was detained by gardaí in Listowel, as the driver had no insurance and no certificate of road worthiness.

The vehicle was found to be “dangerously defective” following an inspection, with the chassis cracked on both sides.

The RSA stated that the basics for towing a trailer includes checking the following: Tyres have adequate tread depth and are free from defects; lights and brakes are working and the hitch is in good condition.

It advises that owners refer to the vehicle’s manual or contact the original manufacturer to find out the towing capacity of their vehicle.