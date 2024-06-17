The value of food and live animal exports from Ireland between January and April this year stood at just over €4.46 billion, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This is down by around €116 million when compared with the same four-month period in 2023 (€4.57 billion).

The CSO data shows that live animal exports were valued at €213 million from January to April, up from €193 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

The export of dairy products and eggs from Ireland was worth €976 million, down from €1.16 billion from January to April 2023.

Meat and meat preparation exports rose from over €1.511 billion to €1.513 billion, while the value of cereals and cereal preparations exports rose from €267 million to €269 million.

Live animal imports to Ireland were valued at €79 million from January to April, up from €77 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Dairy products and eggs imports to Ireland were worth €359 million, down from €374 million from January to April 2023.

Exports of feeding stuff for animals (excluding unmilled cereals) from Ireland was valued at €47 million in April 2024, down from €49 million in April 2023.

Imports of feeding stuff for animals to Ireland in April 2024 was worth €111 million, and from January to April 2024, the total value opf these imports was worth €442 million

Commenting on the release, Ciarán Counihan, statistician in the international trade in goods division said: “In April 2024, Ireland’s unadjusted exports of goods grew by more than €3.8 billion to €19 billion compared with April 2023.

“When looking at the first four months of the year, exports have grown by €6.2 billion, or 9%, mainly due to increased exports of Chemicals & Related Products.

“The total value of exports for January to April 2024 were €72.4 billion. The value of imports decreased by 9% in the same period.

“When seasonally adjusted, exports of goods grew by €1 billion compared with March 2024,” Counihan said.