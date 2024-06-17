A supplementary pay run under the 2023 Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) and the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF) has been announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

A total of €9 million will be paid out under this supplementary payment run, with €5.5 million going to CRISS applicants and €3.5 million to CISYF applicants in the coming days.

The CRISS rate is increasing from €42.67/ha to €44.65/ha. A farmer with 30ha will receive €59.40 as part of this supplementary payment.

These extra payments are because of an increase in the rate per hectare for each scheme.

The CISYF rate is increasing from €152.05 to €169.06/ha. A young farmer with 50ha will receive €850 as part of this supplementary payment.

The revised rates have been chosen to ensure that farmers receive the maximum amount of money possible under both schemes and that the department meets its spending target per scheme.

To date CRISS payments in excess of €116 million have been paid to over 120,000 applicants, with a further €33 million paid out under CISYF to 6,200 young farmers.

CRISS and CISYF

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said: “I appreciate the amount per farmer may be small in some cases, particularly in relation to CRISS, but it’s important that we ensure the maximum amount of funds are distributed.”

“The CRISS and CISYF payments are important elements of the Pillar 1 payments.

“Ensuring that young farmers are supported is critically important and this extra funding combined with the original payments that farmers received will help support their farming business,” Minister McConalogue said.

Farmers wishing to contact DAFM regarding their CRISS or CISYF payment, can ring the direct payments helpline or submit queries on the agfood wesbite, where a detailed breakdown of payments can also be accessed.