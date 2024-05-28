The International Seed Federation (ISF) and 12 organisations representing plant breeders around the world are to collaborate in the fight against illegal seed practices.

The organisations pledged their cooperation as they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the ISF World Seed Congress 2024 today (Tuesday, May 28) in the Netherlands.

Through this new agreement, the organisations aim to increase awareness about and implement legitimate seed and plant practices worldwide.

These practices promote value creation in the agricultural and horticultural sectors and foster innovation for farmers and growers.

ISF said that such innovation is crucial to the development of plant varieties that meet the current and future needs of plant breeders, including adaptation to the impacts of climate change and resistance to different pests and diseases.

Illegal seed practices

Illegal seed practices may cover activities including counterfeit seeds; fraudulent labelling; intellectual property infringements; regulatory offences; trademark infringements, and thefts of proprietary material.

According to a recent survey conducted by ISF, such practices are widespread in many countries, affecting many crops, value chain actors and even consumers.

Depending on the crops and geographies, illegal seeds may account for up to 50% of the market.

This can result in devastating consequences for farmers, who may face severe crop failures and economic losses.

“It is time that we act together to raise awareness about not only the magnitude but also the serious consequences that illegal activities in seeds may have not only economically to seed companies and farmers but also to consumers,” Marco van Leeuwen, president of ISF, said.

ISF has also put in place a procedure to exclude entities and individuals who are proven to commit illegal seed practices from future world congresses.

The organisations participating in the agreement are: the African Seed Trade Association (AFSTA); the Asia and Pacific Seed Alliance (APSA); Euroseeds; the Seed Association of the Americas (SAA); the Anti-Infringement Bureau for Intellectual Property Rights on Plant Material (AIB) and the Breeders’ Trust.

They are joined by CIOPORA (International Community of Breeders of Asexually Reproduced Horticultural Plants); CropLife International; Gestión de Licencias Vegetales (GESLIVE); SICASOV; Seed Innovation Protection Alliance (SIPA), and Seeds Innovation and Protection Initiative (SIPI).