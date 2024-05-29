Irish and African agri-food businesses are invited to apply for grant funding to explore market opportunities in the agri-food sector in Africa.

The minister of state for international development and diaspora, Seán Fleming and minister of state with responsibility for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett launched the call for applications for funding yesterday (Tuesday, May 29).

The funding is available under the Africa Agri-Food Development Programme (AADP), which has been supporting Irish companies for over ten years to do business and contribute to sustainable development in Africa.

The programme offers Irish and African agri-businesses the opportunity to receive matched grant funding of up to €250,000. The funding call will stay open until July 5, 2024.

Minister Hackett said: “The Irish agri-food sector is world leading, and there is a huge body of skill and experience here that is readily transferrable to assist in the development of agri-food capacity in African countries.

“Irish expertise in areas such as animal health, food production, veterinary, food safety and agri-food business is well established, and represents a significant learning resource for the agri-food sector in developing countries.

“I would encourage Irish agri-food companies to think seriously about getting involved with the AADP.

Minister Hackett also urged these companies “to consider whether there might be opportunities for them to share their expertise with African partner companies with a view to developing long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with them”.

Minister Fleming said: “The AADP is a core pillar of Ireland’s international efforts to promote sustainable food systems and agricultural development. It offers an excellent opportunity for Irish agri-food companies to explore new markets in Africa and to work in partnership with African companies in areas of mutual interest and expertise.

“Importantly, the programme is shaped by Ireland’s commitment to promote sustainable development in our partner countries across Africa and to harness Ireland’s expertise in agriculture and food.”

The AADP is a government of Ireland initiative, and is jointly managed by Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The programme has supported dozens of Irish companies to develop sustainable and rewarding commercial ventures across the African continent that include the development of agriculture value-chains, market testing animal and crop health products, horticulture, livestock genetics, dairy and cheese production facilities.

The substantial grants on offer help businesses to manage their financial risk and to use their expertise and resources to work on projects jointly with African companies to deliver a strong and positive impact on local communities.

Projects must be based in 18 eligible countries in Africa, must be commercial in focus and deliver real benefits to local communities. All state funding must be matched by the Irish or African company.

Up to €250,000 is available for full projects, involving both an Irish and African agri-food company, and up to €100,000 is also available for feasibility studies.