An event highlighting sustainability measures implemented at Moorepark, Co. Cork, with a focus on planting trees took place today (Wednesday, May 29).

A three hectare area of new native woodland and undisturbed water setbacks was established alongside the Funshion river, which flows by Teagasc Moorepark Research farm.

The established woodland was created through a co-operative approach by Teagasc’s Cork East advisory region in 2023.

It was the focal point for the ‘Woodland for Water’ event held today, organised by the Teagasc forestry development department, and the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP).

Attendees were welcomed to this event by Minister of State Pippa Hackett and director of Teagasc, Professor Frank O’Mara.

The attendees how this woodland measure is working with other on-farm initiatives to greatly enhance Moorepark’s sustainability credentials.

Such initiatives include the use of grass/clover swards, achieving optimum pH, fertiliser formulation, low emission slurry spreading, extended grazing, effective manure management and an extensive 8km of new hedgerow established.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said: “The tree planting measures in Teagasc Moorepark farm reflect the exciting options available under the new Forestry Programme 2023- 2027 to protect and enhance water quality in a way that is synergistic for agriculture and other land uses.

“I would strongly encourage farmers to look both at the financial incentives and the environmental benefits of establishing riparian woodlands.

Minister Hackett also encouraged farmers to speak to their local Teagasc forestry adviser about planting native woodlands for water under the Native Tree Area Scheme, or at a larger scale through the ‘Forests for Water’ option under the Forestry Programme.

Professor Frank O’Mara said the event showcased the “multi-faceted approach” in Teagasc to “whole farm planning,” and demonstrated “the important role of trees in contributing to farm sustainability and maintaining and enhancing water quality.

“This complements the range of on farm measures highlighted in the Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions”.

Outdoor presentations at the event showed a wide range of significant water-related ecosystem services and whole farm planning potential provided by new native woodland and undisturbed water setbacks along the riverbank.

Farm benefits from this woodland development include:

The reduction in sediment mobilisation and runoff into the adjacent river;

The interception of nutrient runoff into the watercourse;

Riverbank stabilisation and restoration,

There were also increases in native woodland biodiversity, carbon sequestration and habitat linkage within the wider Moorepark landscape from the development.

Tom Houlihan, of the Teagasc forestry department said: Many farms have areas that would be suitable for planting trees, particularly if it can be incorporated with a phosphate flow pathway to help break the pathway of overland flow”.

“The tree planting measures showcased today can be a highly effective measure in breaking the pathway between the source of nutrients and the receiving waterbody,” he added.