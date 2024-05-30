Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Pippa Hackett has announced the start of the 2023 balancing payments under the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

Over 85% of farmers in the OFS will receive their balancing payments this week, which will total €6.8 million.

Payments are expected to be in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days. The department will continue to process remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.

Minister Hackett said this processing will happen “as a matter of urgency”.

“The timely processing of payments is a key priority for [the] department. I know how crucial payments are, especially after the difficult winter we have had,” Minister Hackett said.

She added: “The land area in organics has trebled in the last three years… These OFS payments are a key support measure, and I would encourage all farmers to have an open mind about their farming enterprise, to crunch the numbers and consider whether it makes sense for them too to become an organic farmer.”

A total budget of €256 million has been allocated to the OFS over the lifetime of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

The minister also issued a reminder of the Organic Processing Investment Grant (OPIG) scheme, which is currently open, with a 60% grant rate to invest in processing facilities.

“By investing in organic processing capacity through this grant scheme, we are investing in the value of the primary producers’ product,” Minister Hackett said.

The reopening of the OPIG scheme was announced earlier this month. This tranche of the scheme has a budget of €1.5 million to support investments in the Irish organic processing sector.

It brings to €3 million the grant aid available to organic processors in 2024, according to Minister Hackett.

The OPIG scheme provides funding to processors who wish to invest in developing facilities for the processing, preparation, grading, packing and storage of organic products. This tranche of funding will remain open for applications until June 14.