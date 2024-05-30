Latest figures released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that a Tipperary based business, Artemis Farms, received a total of €235,530.67 in direct payments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) last year.

This was the largest direct payment under CAP in the country according to the figures published by DAFM – EU member states are required to publish a list of beneficiaries of all forms of CAP funding each year.

The annual publication on the department website includes the name of the beneficiary (which may be an individual person, company or other legal entity); the county or municipality where the beneficiary is resident; and the amount of payment for a particular CAP measure.

Payments

After Artemis Farms – who took number one place in the top 10 CAP direct payment beneficiaries list for 2023 – the beneficiary which received the next biggest payment was Co. Kilkenny based O’ Shea Farms, who received €222,637.97.

They were followed by Co. Kildare based Godolphin Ireland Limited who received a total of €220,272.20 in direct payments under CAP.

Number four in the top 10 list for 2023 was Castlecor potatoes, based in Co. Cork who received €219,631.18.

They were followed by Co. Cork based Ghillsdltd – also referred to as Tbrownaodonovan – it received a total of €212,964.39.

Next was Co. Louth Branganstown Farms Ltd which received €204,033.60 in direct payments under the Common Agricultural Policy.

Number seven in the top 10 CAP direct payment beneficiaries list 2023 was Co. Kerry based Cocow Farm Ltd, which received €200,234.69 in payments.

Next was Bellingham Farms in Co. Louth which received €193,576.93.

Number nine in the 2023 top 10 CAP direct payment beneficiaries list for 2023 was Gillstown Dairy Partnership in Co. Meath who received €192,415.03.