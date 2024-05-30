The Munster Regional chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Conor O’Leary has urged farmers to carefully consider their vote in the upcoming European elections.

He told an IFA meeting in Co. Clare last night (Wednesday, May 29) that there is a “constant narrative” that vilifies farmers in the nitrates debate and depicts them as “environmental terrorists”.

However, he said that farmers “will try their best” when it comes to reducing the risk to water quality, which will involve extra slurry storage.

“We will have a responsibility here to remove all of our risk, as much as possible, but this can only be done in the light of certainty.

“If any farmer is going to be asked to undertake the development, the spend and invest for the benefit of the country, they deserve the certainty that they’re going to be left with a scale of business that’s going to be able to pay off that investment.

“Currently, we don’t have that. Farming has no certainty at the moment. We’re lacking certainty to the point that there isn’t one farmer in this room who could put together a five year plan,” he said.

European elections

The Munster IFA chair called on farmers to “think carefully” about who they are voting for in the June 7 elections.

“We have candidates running for the European elections that either are farmers, fully understand farmers’ causes, or were briefed on farmers’ causes and kind of understand them. Others haven’t a clue and there are others that actively work against farming.

“So it’s a very, very, very important time and an important decision ahead of you. I would implore you that you use your vote carefully,” he said.

Conor O’Leary told the meeting that the nitrates derogation is “the vital part of farming in Ireland”. (L-R) Stephen Walsh, Clare IFA chair, John Curran, IFA Rural Development chair, Conor O’Leary, IFA Munster Regional chair and Declan Hanrahan, IFA Livestock chair

He also hit out of the government’s handling of the European Commission’s mid-term review which saw the derogation 250kg of organic nitrogen (N) per hectare to 220kg N/h in some parts of the country.

“What we were dealt with in 2023 by our government was an absolute disgrace. It was a disgrace the way they agreed to it, it was a disgrace the way they approached and brought the news to us,” he said.

O’Leary added that there should have been a lead-in time given by government to farmers who were sent letters in November telling them to destock by January 1.

He noted that “the public will of industry, government and everybody at this stage is to save our derogation”.

Clare

Last night’s event held on the dairy farm of Rosaleen O’Reilly in Castlefergus, Quin was held as part of the IFA’s “Enough is Enough” campaign.

Rosaleen, who milks 50 pedigree Holstein Friesian cows on a total of 80ac, currently avails of the nitrates derogation.

She emphasised the importance of the agriculture industry in Clare which she said is worth €1 billion to the local economy. We’re on the dairy farm of Rosaleen O’Reilly in Quin Co. Clare this evening as part of the ⁦@IFAmedia⁩ #EnoughisEnough campaign. Rosaleen told us what she wants Ireland’s new MEPs to do for farmers…. pic.twitter.com/ov3OdImlAe— Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) May 29, 2024

“People are so concerned and frustrated with what’s happening so we’d just like some acknowledgment and the people who make the policy to take deep breath.

“Go and find the facts, see what’s happening. Don’t decide on policy based on ideology, use the science. Give the science a chance to work before we go off helter-skelter in another direction,” Rosaleen told Agriland.

Chair of Clare IFA Stephen Walsh also voiced his anger in relation to some national media commentary on the nitrates directive.

“Farmers are doing their best in terms of environment and nature, but the asks are getting bigger and taller all of the time,” he said.

He said that the nitrates derogation is a “licence to produce food at the highest possible standards”.