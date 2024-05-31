The next couple of days will be fairly dry, with temperatures hitting 20° in places. However, the weather will turn more mixed after that, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Friday, May 31), will be dry with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures will range from 15° in the northwest to 20° in the southeast with light to moderate north to northwest breezes.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells in most areas. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 8° in light variable breezes.

Tomorrow (Saturday, June 1) will be dry with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 20° with light to moderate north to northwest breezes.

Saturday night will be dry with clear spells at first. Cloud will increase from the northwest overnight. Lowest temperatures will be 5° to 9° with light breezes.

Sunday (June 2) will see mostly cloudy weather with some light patchy rain or drizzle feeding in from the northwest. The best of any bright or sunny intervals will be in the south and southeast. Highest temperatures should be 16° to 20°, warmest in the south with light breezes.

Sunday night will continue mostly cloudy with patchy light rain, drizzle or mist. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 11° overnight.

Monday (June 3) will continue mostly cloudy with rain or drizzle at times. There will be some drier intervals also. Highest temperatures are expected to be 15° to 20° with moderate west to northwest breezes.

Tuesday (June 4) will start off mostly cloudy with some light rain or drizzle. It will brighten up from the northwest later with a few showers. Highest temperatures are expected to be 14° to 18° with moderate to fresh northwest winds.

Wednesday (June 5) and Thursday (June 6) are expected to be cool, breezy days with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures should be 11° to 15° with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.