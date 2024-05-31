Taoiseach Simon Harris has given a “whole-of-sector” commitment to retaining the nitrates derogation, according to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

Speaking after a meeting with the Taoiseach, ICMSA president Denis Drennan said that the meeting had dealt with “very serious short and long term challenges facing the agriculture sector that required concerted responses from both government and the EU”.

According to Drennan, the “very existence” of the family farm model is being “openly questioned” and confidence in farming as a viable way of life is collapsing.

“We addressed a number of key issues with the Taoiseach including Budget 2025; climate action and agriculture; the nitrates derogation; the future of [the Common Agricultural Policy]; live exports; (South American trading bloc) Mercosur; and government engagement with the farm sector.

“The Taoiseach gave a commitment to improving engagement with farmers and working collaboratively to deal with the emergency situations we are facing,” Drennan said.

He added: “This is welcome, but frankly more engagement will not suffice. We need action and a whole series of measures that will stop the draining away of confidence and investment from the one area in which Ireland undisputedly is a world-leader, [namely] farming and sustainable food production.

The ICMSA president said that his association asked the Taoiseach to deliver on the Programme for Government commitment to introduce an income volatility measures for farmers; to introduce a 70% grant for slurry storage investments; to allow greater flexibility under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), and to ensure Ireland retains the derogation.

“We welcome the Taoiseach’s commitment to play an active role in relation to the retention of the derogation and the need for a whole-of-sector approach to ensure the retention of our largest indigenous industry delivering economic activity in every townland in Ireland.

“We have to believe that the Taoiseach will carry through on that commitment to engage and work collaboratively towards the goals that we all see. The alternative is the steady month-on-month draining away of the confidence and future, that will have the most serious ramifications for the rural areas and for our indigenous exports,” Drennan said.

He added: “We’ll lose the next generation and become even more dependent on foreign direct investment that is almost completely confined to Dublin and a few other urban centres. This is a moment of choice, and the government must realise that.”