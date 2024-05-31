A limousin herd which was established in 1998 by Tom Bailey, is the focus of a dispersal sale which includes in-calf and maiden pedigree limousin heifers.

The herd was established through the purchase of eight exceptional heifers from France, along with the purchase of Pelletstown Lucy, the Roscrea champion costing €10,000.

The full dispersal sale will take place from today, Friday, May 31 at 7:00p.m to June 3 at 7:00p.m.

This herd had further top class heifers added to their ranks, with heifers being bought from Pelletstown, Redpath, Woodhouse, Kilmore and Marlhill herds.

This herd has been successful on the show circuit both internationally and nationally achieving several championships and first prize winners at the Royal Highland Show and many more. Tom Bailey’s pedigree limousin heifers

Some notable prize winners throughout the years include:

Baileys Ice Princess , daughter of Roundhill Vjoyeuse , crowned the champion of the World Limousin Congress 2016;

, daughter of , crowned the champion of the World Limousin Congress 2016; Baileys Ice Princess bred Carrickmore Maximus who was the Roscrea champion in October 2018 and sold for €38,000;

bred who was the Roscrea champion in October 2018 and sold for €38,000; Carrickmore Schumacher , a son of Baileys Ice Princess, was the national male champion in 2022 and sold for €30,000;

, a son of Baileys Ice Princess, was the national male champion in 2022 and sold for €30,000; Glenford Royalty won the Tullamore overall and senior female champion in 2022;

won the Tullamore overall and senior female champion in 2022; Her dam Baileys Minnie sold for a record price of €16,800 in the 2018 Baileys red ladies limousin sale.

Lot 3A – Baileys Tina ET

The online sale will see the sale of 18 in-calf and maiden pedigree limousin heifers on behalf of Tom Bailey of Batterstown, Co. Meath.

There will be a chance to view all of the animals on the farm on Saturday the 1st of June at 12:00p.m – A85 E898. Outside of this time, strictly by appointment with the vendor.