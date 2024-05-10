The second Irish Limousin Cattle Society Premier show and sale of 2024 took place on bank holiday Monday, May 6 in Roscrea Mart, Co. Tipperary.

The average selling price for bulls in the sale was €3,600, with a 76% clearance rate.

The judge in the pre-sale show was Mr. Neil Martin of the Ashmara Herd based in Dromara, Co. Down and the auctioneer on the day was George Candler.

Topping the sale was the appropriately named Lot 35 Clonbonny Unbeatable from the Westmeath-based herd of Tony and Darren Hartnett.

Tapped out as Junior Champion, this stylish young bull is a son of Ampertaine Jackpot and the home-bred Plumtree Fantastic dam Clonbonny Phoenix.

He has five star ratings in terminal index, docility, carcass weight and carcass conformation.

With keen interest ringside and online, Unbeatable was secured by a Galway-based farmer for €8,800.

The first-prize winner Ballyline U-40825 sold for €6,500. U-40825 is a son of Tomschoice Lexicon and the Wilodge Cerberus daughter Ballyline Iris.

He came to the ring with five star ratings in replacement index, terminal index, carcass weight, carcass conformation and Daughter milk. U-40825 was bred by Bertie Mannion from Athlone. Ballyline U-40825 sold for €6,500

The red rosette winning Plumtree Fantastic son Corcamore Targaryen sold for €6,400.

Born in October 2022, Targaryen boasted five star ratings in replacement index, terminal index, docility, carcass weight, carcass conformation and daughter calving.

His terminal index value of €182 puts him in the top 1% of the Limousin breed. Targaryen’s dam Grangeford Kacie has Ampertaine Commander and Wilodge Cerberus in her pedigree. Targaryen was bred in Clarina, Co. Limerick by Brendan Curtin. Corcamore Targaryen sold for €6,400

Lot 7 Rutland Tyson, a second-prize winning son of Queenshead Altea and Rutland Rubi (a Goldies Jackpot daughter) sold for €6,200.

Tyson has a Replacement index value of €123 and a Terminal index value of €122. He was bred in Ballina, Co. Mayo by Limousin breeder Noel Ruttledge.

This stylish September 2022-born bull was the pick of a county Limerick-based purchaser.

Multi-starred Brickhill Ullrich changed homes for €5,700. Ullrich is a February 2023-born son of Tomschoice Lexicon and the Plumtree Fantastic dam Brickhill Lena.

Placed third in his class in the pre-sale show, Ullrich was the pick of a Co. Cork based farmer. Ullrich was bred in Cratloe, Co. Clare by Michael McInerney.

The Lodge Hamlet son Burrenview Farm Toffee Pop sold for €5,400. Toffee Pop’s dam Ruan Putin has Wilodge Formulaone and Procter Cavalier in her sire stack. He claimed fourth prize in his class.

Toffee Pop has five star ratings in terminal index, carcass weight and carcass conformation. Toffee pop was bred in Crusheen, Co. Clare by Carina Roseingrave. Rutland Tyson sold for €6,200 Brickhill Ullrich sold for €5,700 Burrenview Farm Toffee Pop sold for €5,400

Gerrygullinane Torque ET, a son of Gerrygullinane Phoenix sold for €5,400. Torque’s dam Derrygullinane Elsia Et is also the dam of the noted Derrygullinane Kingbull.

Torque has five star ratings in terminal index, docility, carcass weight and carcass conformation. He was bred in Ballina, Co. Mayo by Gerry Walsh.

Ciaran Bogue from Belturbet, Co. Cavan earned €5,200 for Stragheglin Ulster. Born in February 2023, Ulster has Fuschia, Wilodge Cerberus and Ampertaine Commander in his sire stack.

Stragheglin Ulster sold for €5,200

Ulster has a replacement index value of €103 and a terminal index value of €139. A Tipperary-based customer acquired Ulster for €5,200.

Lot 21, Clontown Treanor, a son of Mereside Lorenzo and the Ampertaine Foreman dam Clontown Lucy sold for €4,700.

Treanor has five star ratings in terminal index, docility, carcass weight and carcass conformation.

He was successfully shown in 2023, among his accomplishments was first-prize in his class at the national show. Treanor was bred by Kieran and Kevin Trenor, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan.

Lot 39, the second prize winning Mereside Godolphin son Ballyline U-30824 sold for €4,700. U-30824 dam Ballyline Jo has Gleannari Everest and Elite Angle (Et) in her lineage.

With an array of five star ratings, U-30824 was snapped up by a Co. Carlow-based purchaser. U-30824 was bred by Bertie Mannion.

Lot 45, belonging to Longford-based breeder Brendan Hanley presented two bulls from his Keeltown herd at the sale.

Both bulls are March 2023 sons for Tomschoice Lexicon and both have five star ratings in replacement index, terminal index, docility, carcass weight, carcass conformation and daughter Milk.

Reaching a selling price of €4,700 was Keeltown Uri. His dam Keeltown Lisa is a daughter of Ampertaine Foreman. Uri was acquired by a Tipperary-based customer.

Lot 44, his herd mate Keeltown Ukraine sold for €4,600. Ukraine’s dam Keeltown Gessica has Ampertaine Commander and Barnhill Ivan in her back pedigree.

The second prize winning Springvalley Tyson sold for €4,600. Tyson has Plumtree Fantastic, Ampertaine Elgin and Bouffy in his sire stack.

Tyson was bred by Martin and Kieran Killeen from Mullagh, Co. Clare. Multi-starred Tyson was the pick of a county Down-based purchaser.

Lot 27, Liverpool Umpire from the Boyle, Co. Roscommon-based herd of Kevin Graham sold for €4,600.

Umpire is a stylish son of Mereside Godolphin and the Kaprico Eravelle daughter Liverpool Melanie. Umpire placed second in his class in the pre-sale show.

Bertie Mannion returned to the ring with his fourth prize winner Ballyline U-80829. This 14-month-old Limousin bull is a son of Mereside Godolphin.

He has five star ratings in replacement index, terminal index, carcass weight and carcass conformation. U-80829 was acquired by a Cavan based farmer for €4,500.

The Reserve Senior Champion Milbrook Taggert sold for €4,400. 21-month-old Taggert is a multi-starred son of Carrickmore Maximus Et and the Lodge Hamlet daughter Milbrook Prettyspice Et.

His sire Maximus is a son of the renowned show female Baileys Iceprincess while his dam Prettyspice is a daughter of the legendary Milbrook Ginger Spice.

Taggert was purchased by a Westmeath-based customer, his breeder William Smith from Oldcastle, Co. Meath.

Parkhill Takeover, a son of Slieve Pablo sold for €4,300. November 2022-born Takeover was bred by Joe Maher from Ballyfoyle, Co. Kilkenny. He claimed third prize in his class. A Cork-based customer acquired Takeover.

Second prize winner Currane Toby sold for €4,000. Toby is steeped in French genetics, he is a son of Hector Gd, his dam Crocan Holly has Casimir and Mas du Clo in her sire stack.

Toby has five star ratings in terminal index, carcass weight, carcass conformation and daughter milk. Toby was purchased by a Monaghan farmer from Limousin breeder Michael McKeown, Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

The next Irish Limousin Cattle Society sale will be held in Roscommon Mart on Saturday, May 25.