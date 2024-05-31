The Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme, which supports participants in repairing farm buildings, has been awarded the European Heritage Award in the Education, Training and Skills category.

The scheme was established in 2008 by The Heritage Council, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM), with the aim to help farmers recognise the cultural value of traditional farm buildings.

Under the scheme, participants commit to repairing in a way that will not adversely impact on wildlife populations.

Over 1,000 buildings have now been repaired since the beginning of the scheme.

The award, by the European Commission and Europa Nosta, is one of 26 in Europe across 18 countries, among five categories.

The winners for the EU heritage awards were selected by the awards’ jury, composed of 12 heritage experts from across Europe, upon evaluation of the applications by the selection committees.

A total of 206 eligible applications to this year’s awards were submitted by organisations and individuals from 38 European countries.

The categories include: Conservation and adaptive reuse; Research; Education, training and skills; Citizens’ engagement and awareness-raising; and heritage champions.

The awards’ jury described the Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme as “wide reaching” with “high impact”.

Heritage award

“Its emphasis on peer-to-peer learning has brought together diverse stakeholders, including owners, local community, conservationists, craftspeople and ecologists, creating meaningful connections and mutual understanding”, the awards’ jury said.

“The scheme addresses the underappreciated value of vernacular farm buildings, heritage assets that are often overlooked in Ireland and beyond and encourages a sense of guardianship among the owners.

“It acknowledges farm buildings’ pivotal role in shaping the cultural landscape and actively contributes to the continuation of traditional crafts in contemporary society,” the jury added.

Other EU winning projects included: Renovation funds for a coal mine in Poland; Training programme focused on revitalising traditional craftsmanship for contemporary construction needs in Greece; and a civil society association that has raised awareness of the importance of cultural heritage in Croatia.