Several Burren Smokehouse hot smoked salmon products have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the presence of bacteria.

Consumers have been advised by the FSAI not to eat the following salmon products with the batch code 412421 and a use-by date from June 4, 2024 to June 24, 2024:

Burren Smokehouse Smoked Irish Organic Salmon Hot Smoked Over Oak with Spices; pack size: 500g;

Burren Smokehouse Burren Smoked Irish Organic Salmon Hot Smoked Over Oak with Honey, Lemon & Pepper; pack size: 140g;

Burren Smokehouse Burren Smoked Irish Organic Salmon Hot Smoked Over Oak with Honey, Lemon & Pepper; pack size: 500g.

Retailers have been requested by the FSAI to remove the implicated products from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale. Caterers should not use the implicated batch. Recalled product. Source: FSAI Recalled product. Source: FSAI

The implicated batches are being recalled due to the presence of the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FSAI.

Symptoms of an infection with the bacteria can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can cause “serious complications”. Pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly, are most vulnerable to an infection, the FSAI said.

The incubation period, which is the time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing, is on average three weeks but can also range between three and 70 days.