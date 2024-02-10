The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Dr. Pamela Byrne has said it is a “concern” if consumers do not abide by use-by dates.

There are two dates used in legislation and on food packaging – a use-by date which is a food safety measure, and a best-before date which is a quality measure, she said.

While many foods that are past their best-before date may be safe to eat, the use-by date shows up until when food may be used safely once stored correctly.

The FSAI recently undertook two research surveys with both industry and consumers to seek attitudes on food safety, sustainable food, and food safety regulation.

“The message that came out from our survey is that many consumers will abide by them, which is very important from a food safety public health point of view.

“Then there are people who will read them, check them but won’t abide by them, and this is a concern for us,” the CEO of the FSAI told Agriland earlier this week.

Use-by dates

After the use-by date, which is typically used for yoghurt, milk and meat, food is deemed unsafe in accordance with EU regulation and cannot be sold, the FSAI said.

In order to establish a use-by date, Dr. Byrne said there is a series of tests which the product has to go through in order to understand how viable it is after a certain date.

“If you consume that product, if you look at the use-by date and you still go ahead and consume that product, if it’s past the use-by date you are putting yourself at risk,” she said.

This particularly affects vulnerable consumers, including the elderly, consumers who are immunocompromised, or who have particular health concerns, Dr. Byrne added.

Risks may range from a GP visit to hospital care, however, the consequences could also potentially reduce the quality of a consumer’s life and in some cases be fatal, she said.

Sustainable and safe food

While farmers have an important role in food safety and protecting consumer health, Dr. Byrne told Agriland she believes that they do not get enough credit for it, and added:

“We need to make sure that any sustainability initiative that is being put in place does not have a negative unintended consequence on food safety.”

When assessing a new technology, ingredient, or a new approach to farming or food processing, it needs to be ensured that it doesn’t compromise food safety in a negative way, she said.

However, some sustainability measures enhance and strengthen food safety, for example reducing the use of pesticides on farm and thus also reducing residue in foods.

Addressing the issue of food waste, in terms of sustainability and food safety, she said it has to be ensured that one doesn’t lead to unintended consequences for the other.

There is no a limitless supply of raw ingredients and inputs and it has to be ensured that they are used in the right way and at the right time, while minimising waste or byproducts, she said.

There are measures that the government is involved in around the bioeconomy and the circular economy, and there is a lot of research going on in relation to this, she added.

The CEO of the FSAI also acknowledged the work already happening on farms and in food businesses to reduce food waste and added: “I think we’re on a journey and we will get there.”