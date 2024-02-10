Latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that there were over 8,000 cattle exported in the first four weeks of 2024.

The 8,415 head of Irish cattle exported in the first four weeks of this year is up 22%, or over 1,500 head on the 6,892 head of cattle exported in the first four weeks of 2023, but down 5% on the 8,828 head of cattle exported in the first four weeks of 2022.

Looking at the numbers of cattle exported by type at the start of this year – store and adult cattle exports are up, while calf and weanling exports have fallen.

The table below shows live cattle exports by type in the first four weeks of 2022, 2023 and 2024: 2022 2023 2024 2022/24 2023/24 Calves 712 983 277 -61% -72% Weanlings 2,973 3,348 2,795 -6% -17% Stores 1,572 687 1,546 -2% +125% Adult cattle 3,571 1,874 3,797 +6% +103% Total 8,828 6,892 8,415 -5% +22% Source: DAFM

Restrictions in some European countries which export cattle have seen more buyers from countries which import cattle, seeking their livestock from Ireland.

Calf export numbers remain low but are expected to increase later this month (February) onwards, when peak dairy calf exports generally take place throughout the spring.

There remains a significant level of concern amongst calf exporters on the number of calf lorries that will be allocated spaces on the sailings from Ireland to mainland Europe, with many calf exporters still having no clarity on the number of bookings per sailing they will be allocated.

The feasibility of flying dairy calves to market destinations in mainland Europe is currently being considered by some exporters, but cost is understood to be making this a less attractive option for transport.

It remains to be seen the volumes of Irish calves that will be exported this year and with over 207,000 dairy calves exported in 2023, many dairy farmers will be hoping calf exporters have the capacity to continue their trade with calf customers in mainland Europe.