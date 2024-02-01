Agriland has learned some of the countries main calf exporters are currently considering the feasibility of flying calves to market destinations in mainland Europe.

The news comes as there remains a high level of concern regarding the number of spaces for calf lorries on vessels sailing from Ireland to Cherbourg, France.

Changes to trading rules with England could also see more freight lorries make the sailing from Ireland to Cherbourg, rather than drive across the UK, which would further reduce spaces for calf lorries sailing from Ireland to Cherbourg.

With the peak calf export season fast approaching, calf exporters have told Agriland they still have no clarity on the number of trucks they will be allowed on to each sailing and so are examining alternative options to get dairy calves to their market destinations.

Speaking to Agriland, one of the country’s larger calf exporters said “maybe there will be enough space on the boats for us, maybe there won’t, but what were being told is no good”.

“One ferry company is telling us they will take five loads, twice a week. That’s 10 loads, last year they were carrying 60. If that happens, there could be 50-70,000 calves less exported by April 1, unless there’s something done to help us.

“To run a business we have to know. There’s no point in us going out buying calves if we’re not going to get them out.”

The calf exporter said: “It should be up to the co-ops to sponsor a plane and we will get them out.”

He said: “If the co-ops took 1c/L off every dairy farmer, it would be enough” to subsidise flying out the calves.

The calf exporter explained that 800 calves weighing 50kg could travel on each plane “and if that went twice a day”, everyone would get their calves out.

He continued: “The problem is, there’s a cost difference of about €55/calf to fly them rather than drive them.”

It’s roughly €35 versus €90/calf.

He explained they could be flown from “where ever was cheapest” but added that lorries would be needed to unload them on to when they arrive, which would add another cost.

“If the co-ops did step up to the line, it would be a huge help,” he reiterated.

He said: “I have great farmers that look after their calves and do a great job but there’s a serious worry out there. There’s going to be a huge welfare problem unless something changes because this has came on us suddenly, we weren’t warned. Some farmers won’t be able to handle all their calves.

“If we’re not in the mart, there will be no one to bid for them and the cheaper they will be, the more the Irish farmer buying them will walk away from them.”