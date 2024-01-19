Irish beef exports to the UK will now be subject to new UK import controls, as will all Irish agri-food exports, from the end of this month.

Under changes related to Brexit new UK requirements will come into effect that will include the pre-lodgement of customs declarations and the pre-notification of agri-food exports which, in some cases, will also have to be accompanied by an export health certificate.

There are three key major changes that will apply to Irish exporters, these include:

Pre-notification requirements for live animals, animal products and high and medium risk category plant products;

Full customs controls;

Health certification on medium risk animal products, plants, plant products and high risk food and feed of non-animal origin.

The new UK requirements will not apply to goods moving between Ireland and Northern Ireland, North to South on the island of Ireland.

Latest figures show that post Brexit more than one third of Irish exports go to the UK and that the UK remains the “largest single destination for Irish food, drink and horticulture exports”.

It is estimated that the UK accounts for 47% of Irish beef exports, valued at around €1.3 billion, while dairy exports to the UK were valued at €1.1 billion last year.

The Irish government has been encouraging all Irish exporters to examine their supply chains and to speak to their customers in the UK before the new rules come into play at the end of the month.

New rules

The UK rules will apply to goods from Ireland whether transported directly from Ireland to Great Britain (GB) or indirectly via Northern Ireland.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue warned today (Friday, January 19) that the new import control requirements “represent a significant change” for Irish agri-food exporters.

The minister said: “All businesses in the agri-food supply chain to GB must continue to engage with their UK customers, their local supervisory competent authority team and logistics providers to confirm the processes are in place to meet the new UK requirements in the most effective and efficient manner.”

From January 31, Irish businesses that export goods “to GB or via the land bridge to the rest of Europe” need to complete a number of new UK import requirements in addition to the existing obligations.

Businesses must:

Ensure that the GB importer or GB-based agent has registered with the UK Customs Declarations System and has made a customs declaration;

Use the UK Goods Vehicle Management System to add the import declaration reference and generate a Goods Movement Reference before departing for ports in Ireland;

For live animals and animal products and high and medium risk category plant products, ensure that the GB importer or GB based agent has pre-notified each consignment on the UK’s food and feed import system 24 hours in advance of transit;

and high and medium risk category plant products, ensure that the GB importer or GB based agent has pre-notified each consignment on the UK’s food and feed import system 24 hours in advance of transit; Ensure that any products that require an export health certificate have one, including when using the GB landbridge.

The export health certificate is based on the UK’s new low, medium and high risk cateorgisation for example dairy products and milk are considered medium risk but live animals, germinal products and live aquatics are considered high.