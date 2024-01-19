An action plan announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue yesterday (Thursday, January 18) a guaranteed return for the financial and labour investment, particularly for beef farmers.

That’s according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Livestock Committee chair, Declan Hanrahan who said the plan lacks this “first and most fundamental component” of incentivisation for farmers who spend almost two years bringing these animals to slaughter.

Hanrahan said despite encouraging results from optimum trial conditions on a select few farms, the figures speak for themselves: 60% of farmers who attempted rearing beef calves from the dairy herd leave over five years.

The IFA chair added that dealing with the issue of beef calves from the dairy herd is a “huge challenge” that must be resolved.

However, he said that expecting beef farmers to effectively take all of the risk for up to two years, will not lead to a successful outcome.

Dairy calf to beef and CBV

The IFA Livestock chairman acknowledged the role the commercial beef value (CBV), as these calves will help farmers better select the calves they will rear and this must be available for all dairy-bred beef calves.

“Maintaining access to our live export markets for calves and growing this market is the most effective way to significantly reduce the rearing requirements in this country and avoid any additional pressure on beef sales,” he said.

If additional calves are to reared here, then it is vital that additional market outlets are identified to accommodate increased beef production, the IFA has stressed.

It is not acceptable to put in place structures to rear calves without a final outlet for them, according to the association.

The 10-point plan places emphasis on: efficiencies; best practice; advice; and relationships with dairy farmers and meat processors.

The IFA has admitted that all of this is important, but lacks detail on the actual returns.

Payments to beef farmers

“If the minister and the sector are really serious about having these calves reared on beef farms, then meaningful targeted payments for beef farmers will be needed,” Hanrahan said.

The IFA has been calling for a minimum of €100/calf payment for farmers taking on the rearing of dairy beef calves.

This is the minimum level of funding that will be required in order for the system to be adopted on enough beef farms, the association has argued.

This payment must then be built on for the finishing stage and include calves from the suckler herd with another €100/animal payment, according to the IFA.

“Beef farmers are available to play their part, but others must step up to the plate to provide the financial resources that will be needed to have a long-term sustainable solution and to avoid a 60% drop out after a few years,” Hanrahan concluded.

More farm org reaction to ‘action plan’

Meanwhile, Macra has welcomed and is encouraging farmers to engage in the consultation process on a new action plan for dairy beef systems.

Elaine Houlihan, president of Macra said: “Unlocking the potential of dairy calf to beef systems as a viable and realistic option for farmers, and especially young farmers, is a critical step to securing the future development of our dairy and beef systems.

“It’s positive to see cooperation between various arms of the state – Teagasc, DAFM [Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine], Bord Bia and ICBF [Irish Cattle Breeding Federation] and Macra looks forward to working with all to help progress viable farming system options for young farmers.”

Welcoming the announcement, Liam Hanrahan chair of Macra’s Agricultural Affairs Committee said: “As with all initiatives and action plans, we need to follow the science, young farmers believe in science.

“We know there are multiple benefits from initiatives such as sexed semen which Macra has long campaigned for its development and availability to farmers to maximise its full potential.

“Sex semen currently represents 20% of artificial insemination straws. We need to progress this further.

“All new initiatives for dairy calf to beef systems must advance the industry while at the same time not undermining the suckler sector.”