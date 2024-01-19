Suckler farmer, Joe McEvoy from Drumconrath, Co. Meath is one of many farmers in a constant battle with rising cases of bovine tuberculosis (TB).

Joe’s farm first felt the effects of TB about 25 years ago, when the family farm lost about 50 animals, between cows and young stock.

Since then, the farm has been having reactors every year, in some cases leaving the farm locked down for around a year.

Agriland wanted to help demonstrate the real-life impact of a herd ‘going down’ with TB and the repercussions this has for the farm, in spite of any compensation offered.

Meath farm

The Agriland team visited Joe on his farm at Drumconrath where Joe said: “When you lose seven or eight cows in calf, that means seven or eight calves less to sell next year.

Advertisement

“And you still have to buy in extra meal because you’re locked up and you’re feeding. Financially it hurts big time.”

The level of bovine TB has been rising in Ireland since 2018.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) confirmed to Agriland that by mid-December 2023 the rolling 12-month herd incidence was 4.85%.

As of the end of 2023, 27,314 animals, which is 20.2% more than at the same point in 2022 have been removed as part of the On Farm Market Valuation Scheme.

From December 2022 to December 2023, there have been 5,015 herds restricted and 28,131 reactors.

Advertisement

Battle with TB continues

Joe said that the disease is “rampant” in the area and that there “doesn’t seem to be an answer for it”.

He added that while farmers receive compensation from DAFM for the cow impacted by the disease, there is no added compensation for the possible calves in the future.

The large-scale rollout of badger vaccination commenced in late 2019. Every year more and more of the countryside is designated as vaccination zones.

As of November 2023, DAFM captured and vaccinated 7,837 badgers against TB.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said he is committed to reducing TB incidence rates across the country.