The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has said it will legally challenge any attempts to reduce bovine tuberculosis (bTB) valuations in Northern Ireland.

UFU president, David Brown, clarified this position in the wake of recent news that a public consultation on the matter will be carried out by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

According to Brown: “We have already made veterinary service officials within the Department of Agriculture fully aware of our views on this important manner.

“Livestock farmers are incensed that DAERA should even consider taking such steps at this time.”

Brown added that the UFU has already received initial legal advice regarding the scope of the public consultation.

He is particularly keen that as many farmers as possible should take part in this process.

Specifically, David Brown feels that the term ‘compensation’ is a misnomer when associated with the removal of bTB reactor animals.

“Farmers are not compensated in any way for the loss of revenue incurred in these circumstances.

“This is a critically important issue for livestock farmers across Northern Ireland. The UFU will not accept any reduction in the budget to cover the valuation of reactor cattle.

“Nor will we accept any proposal aimed at farmers having to pay the cost of bTB testing,” he stressed.

UFU committed to reducing cost

Meanwhile, the UFU has stated that it remains committed to reducing the £25 million annual budget associated with the current bTB testing and eradication programme.

Union deputy president, Robin Irvine, believes this can be achieved if DAERA acts to include a wildlife cull in future bTB eradication measures.

Such a provision was included in a programme of action agreed between DAERA and the various farm stakeholder groups during 2023.

As part of this initiative, it was agreed that farmers would fund the wildlife-associated measures, courtesy of a levy, linked to cattle and milk sales.

However, the implementation of these measures was stymied in the wake of a recent judicial review ruling sought by a number of animal welfare groups.

DAERA has decided not to appeal the outcome of the judicial review. Rather officials will seek to have primary legislation enacted by a future Stormont Executive.

“We know that addressing the issue of bTB in badgers is important. The most recent evidence coming from parts of England, where wildlife culls take place, confirm a significant fall-off in bTB reactor rates,” Brown said.

“Farmers want to see populations of healthy badgers thriving in Northern Ireland’s countryside.

“Making this happen requires the implementation of realistic bTB eradication measures,” Brown said.