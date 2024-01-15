Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has warned farmers of the risk to animal welfare during the current cold snap.

The cold weather is expected to continue this week, with a number of weather warnings for ice, snow and low temperature in effect.

The latest weather warning, issued at round 9:45a.m this morning (Monday, January 15), is a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim and Louth.

This warning will come into effect at midnight tonight, and will remain in effect until 11:00a.m tomorrow.

Advertisement

There is set to be outbreaks of sleet and snow, with small accumulations, overnight.

Impacts will include dangerous driving conditions, poor visibility, and animal welfare issues.

The risk to animal welfare is significant enough for Minister McConalogue to comment on, and advise farmers and horse owners to take extra care of their stock while low temperatures continue.

“I know that farmers and horse owners take great care of their stock throughout the year, but I would remind them that there are greater threats to animal welfare at times of extreme cold,” he said.

“It is important that owners keep these risks in mind and take the necessary steps to protect their animals during the cold weather conditions over the coming days.”

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine said that livestock, including younger livestock, can cope low temperatures provided they have plenty of feed and shelter. However, water supply can be a problem for both outwintered and housed livestock and horses during freezing conditions.

Advertisement

Farmers are advised to check supplies of drinking water everyday, and surface ice in troughs should be broken twice a day.

Additional actions farmers should keep in mind during the cold snap include: