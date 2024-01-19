The annual Teagasc National Tillage Conference will take place on Wednesday, January 31 at Lyrath Conference Centre, Co. Kilkenny.

The in-person conference is set against the background of a very difficult 2023 season, the impact of which has carried into 2024.

Dr. Ewen Mullins, head of crops research at Teagasc, said: “Planning for the season ahead is a key part of the conference.

“The impact of recent weather on winter sowing and the potential effect on seed supplies are a concern for the sector.

“Our Winter Sowing Survey will give insight on how the sector is adapting, with additional contributions from farmers, industry and researchers.”

Tillage conference

A series of research insights will update attendees on the most recent findings from: the expanded Teagasc weed monitoring strategy; the power of molecular diagnostics to inform on seed health; trade-offs of establishment techniques in the current climate; as well as updates on the oats-specific research programme.

Also with a view to identifying and developing added-value opportunities for the sector, a dedicated session will describe the potential for domestically sourced cereal to support a strongly branded and now diverse drinks industry.

The recent progress in the carbon footprinting of Irish grain will also be presented, as well as the continuing developments in the use of plant-derived protein in the food industry.

Teagasc has said that the structure of the event has also been changed to now include a series of practical, interactive workshops through the afternoon.

Michael Hennessy, head of Crops Knowledge Transfer at Teagasc said: “The goal of this new conference structure is to allow attendees to participate in sessions of particular interest to them and to encourage more engagement and discussion between attendees and panellists on topics.”

Workshops

Attendees will have the opportunity to register for up to three workshops with each hosting a panel with research, farmer/industry and advisory input.

Workshop themes will include:

Are there synergies for the tillage and dairy sector?;

Getting to grips with grass weeds;

What do the 2030 Food Vision Tillage Group recommendations mean for the sector?;

Disease control decisions for 2024;

Getting the most out of your bean crop.

There will also be a series of practical demonstration stands in the main foyer throughout the day to provide additional insight across the several aspects of the Teagasc crops research programme.

This is a physical meeting only and Teagasc has said that pre-registration by all attendees is required to confirm attendance. Registration is open until 11:30p.m on January 29.

Irish Agricultural Supply Industry Standards (IASIS) points are available.