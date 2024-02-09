The availability of enough safe and nutritious food is “key” for a sustainable life, Minister of State at the Department of Health, Hildegarde Naughton has said.

The minister with responsibility for public health, wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy said there is a “real acceptance” that sustainability and food safety go hand in hand.

Minister Naughton launched new research from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) exploring industry and consumer attitudes earlier this week.

Overall, there is strong confidence in food safety measures among industry and consumers, with 9 in 10 consumers considering food safe in Ireland, FSAI research shows.

The FSAI undertook two comprehensive research surveys with both industry and consumers to seek attitudes on food safety, sustainable food, and food safety regulation.

Food safety

The knowledge that Ireland’s food is safe also supports the Irish economy, trade and tourism, and consumer confidence is the “bedrock” of the food industry, the minister said.

“We all know that food is a basic necessity and the availability of enough safe and nutritious food is key for a sustainable life and also promoting good health,” she added. (L-R)FSAI CEO, Dr. Pamela Byrne with Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton Source: FSAI

The minister also added that Ireland has a “trusted” name in relation to agri-food products and there is “huge” confidence in food safety, she said adding that “great credit” is due to the entire supply chain, including farmers.

While Ireland is in a “positive” space in relation to food safety, the minister with responsibility for public health stressed that “we can never rest on our laurels”, and added:

“We are very highly regarded internationally in relation to the quality of our food and we want to continue to maintain that.”

“We have the number of organic farmers now doubling across the country and there’s a real acceptance that sustainability and food safety go hand in hand,” she said.

Pesticides, antibiotics and their residues are among the main food safety issues which food businesses say the industry needs to address, according to the FSAI’s research.

Acknowledging that there are challenges, Minister Naughton, from the Galway West constituency, said there is “no lack of willingness” among farmers, but they need government support.