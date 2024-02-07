Increased costs and concerns over the availability of staff are the top issues affecting Irish food businesses, new research by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has shown.

FSAI national attitudinal research shows that despite increased confidence in Irish food being safe to eat, numerous food safety issues remain for food businesses.

In total 9 in 10 consumers consider food safe in Ireland, according to industry and consumer research undertaken by the FSAI launched today (Wednesday, February 7).

The FSAI undertook two comprehensive research surveys with both industry and consumers to seek attitudes on food safety, sustainable food, and food safety regulation.

Overall, there is strong confidence in food safety measures among industry and consumers, with the industry also acknowledging the importance of food safety regulations in Ireland.

Irish food businesses

Food allergens, food hygiene and handling, and food poisoning are the greatest food safety concerns for Irish food businesses, with over a third listing these in their top three concerns.

Overall, food safety concerns have reduced in the industry due to robust regulations and controls by food inspectors, and businesses’ increased knowledge of food safety procedures.

There are high levels of confidence in food safety measures for both the Irish food industry and those working in their specific sector, with 87%feeling confident in food safety standards.

The industry cited carcinogenic or cancer-causing chemicals as a “worry”, with 1 in 3 citing them as a concern, with pesticides and antibiotic residues following close behind.

The majority of the food industry believe that food is safer than five years ago. Also, 3 in 5 businesses claim that they currently seek to produce, source, or supply food more sustainably.

Whilst 21% of businesses said that sustainability initiatives make it harder to adhere to food safety regulations, almost 79% believe that supplying food more sustainably will have no impact.

Consumers

Most consumers say it is important that food is produced in a sustainable way, with 3 in 4 saying they would like strict deadlines imposed on manufacturers to improve the use of plastic.

However, there is a strong understanding among consumers of the importance of packaging in terms of food safety and authenticity (67%) and preserving shelf-life (63%).

In total 4 in 10 consumers prepare meals at home from scratch using fresh ingredients daily. The research also shows that some 3 in 10 consumers order take-away food at least weekly.

Over half of consumers check and adhere to use-by dates, and a further 2 in 5 consumers say that whilst they check them, they don’t always follow the product’s expiry dates.

FSAI

The research shows that 3 in 4 businesses see the FSAI as having a role to play in supporting food businesses with food sustainability, FSAI CEO Dr. Pamela Byrne said.

Most consumers agree that the FSAI also has a role in raising awareness of the need to move to more sustainable food production without compromising food safety, she added.

“Whilst sustainable packaging and recycling are areas where food businesses are making significant efforts, there are barriers to more widespread adaption of sustainability in food businesses.

“The barriers include cost and the fact the food industry perceives that sustainability is a low priority for consumers,” Dr. Byrne said adding that consumer research findings affirm this.

Even though over three-quarters of consumers cite the importance of sustainability, just 2 in 5 base their food choices on how sustainable a food product is, she said.

“The FSAI is one of Europe’s first food safety regulatory agencies and over 9 out of 10 consumers in Ireland are aware of our role in protecting them in relation to food safety,” Dr. Byrne said.

The FSAI continues to work with environmental health officers, veterinary inspectors and sea-fisheries inspection officers to ensure that food safety regulations are complied with, she added.

Research

The research was undertaken by Behaviour & Attitudes (B&A) with food industry and service sector stakeholders and consumers between October and November 2023.

The food businesses participants in the survey ranged across importers, manufacturers, distributors, manufacturers, service sector, and retailers.

Food industry interviewees worked in a range of management roles, including food business owners, directors, managers, chefs, assistant managers, and training managers.

The research was launched by Minister of State with responsibility for public health, well-being and the National Drugs Strategy at the Department of Health, Hildegarde Naughton.