The EU’s recommendation to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 90% by 2040 has been said to be “underlining the importance” of biomethane sector in Ireland.

The chair of the Renewable Gas Forum Ireland (RGFI), JP Prendergast said the target underlines the importance of a “scalable and sustainable” agri-feedstock based biomethane sector.

The European Commission earlier this week recommended a 90% emissions cut by 2040 relative to 1990, however, without outlining reduction targets by sector.

On the agriculture sector, the announcement from the commission said that agriculture can “play a role” in meeting the 2040 target, without specifying precise measures.

Biomethane sector

There is an “opportunity” for the National Biomethane Strategy to support the EU’s 2040 emissions reduction target, while delivering economic and environmental goals, the RGFI said.

“Biomethane is a crucial corner stone of a carbon-neutral and competitive European and Irish economy.

“The recent publication of the Draft National Biomethane Strategy signals a further progression in the recognition and prioritisation of biomethane initiatives in meeting the Irish climate action targets,” he said.

Advertisement

The Draft National Biomethane Strategy says that a biomethane industry in Ireland can help the agriculture sector meet its emissions reduction targets of 25% by 2030.

Feedback is currently sought from interested parties until 5:30p.m on Tuesday, February 27. The RGFI said it will respond to the consultation and urges its members to respond individually, too.

A “well-implemented” strategy can provide a “holistic approach” to addressing environmental challenges, promoting economic growth, and enhancing the competitiveness of the agriculture and transport sectors, he said.

“What is now required is for government to come forward with realistic capital grant supports and incentives to enable economically scaled projects to proceed.

“Particularly in the case of businesses with high thermal needs, such as the agri-food processing and transport sectors,” Prendergast said.

Advertisement

The RGFI welcomed “government commitment to developing a standardised approach” to anaerobic digestion (AD) and biorefining planning applications, and the inclusion of a biomethane charter in the draft strategy.

The RGFI said that it has “long advocated” for such a charter, encompassing existing regulations and frameworks, as being “essential” to enhance sustainability.