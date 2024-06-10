The government of Canada has announced funding to improve the genetic evaluation tools for the country’s Angus cattle herd.

The country’s Minister of Agriculture, Lawrence MacAulay, has said that the government will commit up to CA$1.6 million (€1.08 million) to the Canadian Angus Association (CAA) to improve the genetic evaluation of Canadian beef and dairy cattle.

The funding will be used for the development of genetic selection tools to allow producers increase their return on investment while predicting traits that benefit the environment and respond to consumer preferences, the country’s department of agriculture (Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada) said.

Angus cattle in Canada

The development of those genetic selection tools will allow for the collection of large volumes of data and managing the complexity of that collected data.

The CAA will be able to use the funding to leverage technologies such as artificial intelligence; machine learning; and camera and computer vision systems to capture large volumes of data on traits that impact producer profitability; animal health and welfare; and environmental sustainability.

The data will provide beef and dairy producers with “valuable knowledge” on genetic selection, and will support the development of new systems and technologies to further advance breeding tools, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said.

Commenting on the funding, Minister MacAuley said: “Canada’s world-class cattle industry contributes significantly to our country’s economy.

“By investing in new innovations and technologies, we can enhance the industry’s economic and environmental sustainability… putting more money in the pockets of producers, and more top-quality Canadian products on tables around the world,” he added.

The CAA said that it will partner with another breed group, Holstein Canada, to use the funding.

“Through this project, and in partnership with Holstein Canada, our goal is to leverage cutting-edge camera and artificial technology to develop new ways to measure traits for Angus and Holstein cattle,” CEO Myles Immerkar said

“These traits impact producer profitability, animal health and welfare, and carcass quality.”

As of January, the Canadian cattle herd totaled 11.1 million cattle and calves in both beef and dairy, on 70,490 farms and ranches.