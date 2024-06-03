The number of calf registrations so far this year has now exceeded 1.8 million, according to latest available statistics from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

ICBF data up until Friday, May 31, shows that 1,897,323 calf births have been registered year-to-date, compared to a total of 1,923,016 calf registrations last year.

Dairy births to date this year are slightly higher than during the same period last year, with 1,439,337 dairy births registered in 2024, compared to 1,432,718 in 2023.

ICBF database registrations show that beef births are currently behind last year’s level. Total beef births of 457,986 were recorded to date this year, down from 490,298 last year.

Calf registrations

Total ICBF calf birth registrations for the week ending on Friday, May 31, 2024, stand at 40,507, which is higher than during the same week last year at 38,493 calf registrations.

Dairy births in Ireland exceeded last year’s level this week with 16,715 births registered, while 15,667 dairy births were recorded in 2023, according to latest weekly ICBF statistics.

Total beef births were also higher over the past week than during the same period last year. Registrations of beef births stand at 23,792, compared to 22,826 births in 2023.