Fly control around your cows during this time of the year is crucial in preventing cases of summer mastitis. Quite often, it affects the same farms every year, with certain fields being the source of the problem.

It is an acute disease of the non-lactating mammary gland and is mainly caused by the bacterium Trueperella pyogenes.

You will see frequent kicking as the number of flies increase and gather around the teat causing irritation to the animal.

Summer mastitis

The disease is a serious condition and can be fatal if it is not treated promptly. The first clinical signs can be stiffness when the animal is walking.

This form of mastitis is very severe and causes udder damage and high temperatures leading to abortion if in-calf. The udder will become swollen and painful.

When the infected quarter is stripped, it will be foul smelling. Further signs of illness include swelling of the hind legs, lethargy and separation from the herd.

The extract may appear to be clear with soft to cheese-like curds and as it becomes more severe, traces of blood may be found and the quarter may eventually burst.

Treatment

If the condition is not as advanced, the infected quarter should be treated with intramammary tubes and the cow should be placed on a course of antibiotics.

In more severe cases the cow should be placed on a course of anti-inflammatory drugs and in some cases, the vet will opt to amputate the teat to allow it to drain freely.

In all cases, the cows affected quarter should be frequently stripped out to reduce toxin build up and isolated from the group.

Prevention

As we know, prevention is always better than cure and there are a number of different methods that can be taken to prevent summer mastitis from occurring.

Using pour-on or other products to control flies near or around stock is important and these products should be used as instructed to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Fields that are well kept, with tight residuals and topping reduce habitat where flies can thrive in, therefore reducing the risk.

Also, it is important to avoid letting grazing cows and in-calf heifers in fields that have a history of summer mastitis, typically where there is marshy ground, near a river, or has large quantity of trees and hedges.

At drying-off, good hygiene is crucial as the last thing you want, is to introduce dirt or damage the teat canal. Using dry cow tubes for more susceptible heifers might be an option.

The use of teat sealers are essential to minimise the disease as the teat seal plugs the teat, preventing bacterial transfer from the environment and flies.

Using Stockholm tar around the teats and udder at least once a week will help prevent flies, but in order for it to be effective, it has to be applied regularly.

If their is heifers on the home block, there is an opportunity to start parlour training them and getting them used to the environment.

Prevention is crucial, especially around the drying-off period as most animals that are affected by summer mastitis end up losing a quarter, upsetting production.