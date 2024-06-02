A good milking routine is hugely important, particularly when it comes to milking efficiency and hygiene standards.

Cows are creatures of habit, so having every day similar to the previous and to the next is essential in order to have the cows at ease.

The benefits of a good milking routine are threefold:

Maximum product quality;

Safety for milker and cows;

Efficient time spent milking.

Milking routine – preparation

It is important to make sure that the milking parlour is ready before the cows are gathered, as doing so will avoid causing any unnecessary stress on the cows waiting to be milked.

A clean milking apron should be used with disposable nitrile gloves to help stop the spread of mastitis during milking. Doing so will also protect against any zoonotic diseases, such as leptospirosis.

Preparing the cows before milking is crucial – clusters should be attached to clean, dry teats. Ideally, each quarter should should be stripped to check for mastitis and to stimulate milk let down.

Keep the pulse and milk tubes on the cow exit side when attaching the cluster, as doing so will allow for quick movement along the pit from one cluster to the other.

Post-milking routine

Manual cluster removal should happen when there is only a single stream of milk visible in the claw piece, in order to minimise the risk of over milking.

Avoid causing air blasts when removing – turn off the vacuum by kinking the milk tube or by using the button on the claw piece.

If you have automatic cluster removers (ACRs), ensure that they are in operating order.

Teat spraying or dipping should be done as soon as possible after cluster removal, ensuring at least 10-15ml of the spray is applied evenly, covering all the teats, from top to bottom.

Cow flow begins in the paddock or cubicle, to the collecting yard, through the parlour and back out to the paddock or cubicles.

Cow flow has a massive impact on milking efficiency and time spent in the parlour and is dictated by: cow roadways, facilities (collecting yard and parlour) and the milker.

Roadways need to be wide enough for the number of cows with a good surface. The table below outlines the width required for various her sizes: Herd size Roadway width (m) 50 3.5 100 4 150 4.5 200 5 250 5.5 300 6

As well as having the appropriate width, it is also important to make sure that there are no pinch points or restrictions along the roadway.

A farmer needs to ensure that the gathering yard can fit all of the herd (1.52m2/cow)

Where there is a backing gate in the gathering yard, ensure it is used solely to decrease the size of the gathering yard, rather than forcing cows into the parlour.

Washing down

Washing down should commence as soon as the last row of cows have left – having a standard operating procedure in place for both milking and washing down is essential in maintaining a clean, hygienic parlour.

It must not be forgotten that the milker is producing food and that the quality of this food is essential in sustaining and creating markets.

Milk quality and creating a safe environment for both milkers and cow is achieved through a good milking routine.