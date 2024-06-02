50 years of being in business was celebrated in Tipperary, as W.J. Carroll held an open day with working demonstrations at Rossmore, its base in Co. Tipperary.

Not only has the company been in business for the last half century, but for 40 years of that it, has been selling Landini tractors – a brand that it is backing even more strongly than ever.

This reflects the creation of Argo Tractors Ireland a year or so ago and the appointment of Kevin Phelan as its manager.

Kevin’s role was to reinforce the brand’s presence in Ireland, along with the McCormick name, and this he feels he is achieving. The Carroll family, (l-r:) Joey, Sadie, Willie Joe, Denis Catherine and Jerry

Denis Carroll, the son of the founder, Willie Joe Carroll, agrees, and feels confident that with the new arrangement in place sales of the tractors can only increase, and indeed, there were some serious enquiries being made on the day.

Large range range from Landini

Helping this interest along were around a dozen new and demo models to look over, ranging from 100hp to 220hp, giving grassland farmers and contractors plenty to mull over throughout the day.

With 160hp being the preferred power level of many dairy farmers nowadays, Landini has kept up with this ever increasing demand and have a selection of six cylinder models for those who want more still. Cutting a combined width 6.2m of wet spring grass posed little problem for the Landini 7-210

Kevin also points out that it is having a good, reliable local service which is absolutely essential to selling tractors into an area and with 40 years of experience, Landini, W.J. Carroll fits the bill perfectly.

Keeping it local

There can be little doubt that the dealership holds a strong position in Tipperary, as support for the event was impressive.

W.J. Carroll believes that this success was built up from the start through the relationship, not just with the local farming community, but also many other businesses in Munster, the first being Jim Ryalls of Middleton, who are also Landini dealers.

Through working with fellow dealerships a trading network was established enabling such names as Fraser, IPSA, Vicon, Gallignani, Rauch, Morra, and Lely Welger grass equipment to appear for sale in the yard. W.J. Carroll has been working with Atkins of Cork in supplying Fendt grassland equipment

Willie Joe’s careful and measured approach brought success and allowed for the opportunity to make the move to manufacturing in 1981 with the establishment of Rossmore Engineering, which is still based alongside.

Engineering prowess

This branch of the family business started off with the production of slurry agitators, but now encompasses front end loaders and tankers, perhaps the two products that it is best known for throughout Ireland. Front loader attachments are still an important part of the family business

With the reinvigoration of Landini, has come a fresh look at the the retail business and being strategically placed in the Golden Vale, the company has decided to focus its attention on grassland machinery with the taking on of the Kuhn agency.

W.J. Carroll is no stranger, to selling Kuhn as it has done so in the past. It is also an agent for Rauch spreaders, which are distributed by Kuhn, so it is more a case of broadening the range rather than taking on a new brand. Four rotary tedders will be a mainstay for dairy farmers and the Kuhn was very little outside of its working width

Saving the launch for the day there was some surprise at seeing both Kuhn and Fendt machinery running alongside eachother in the field, although it was a Fendt machine that was being used to bale the grass.

Strong baler competition

Kuhn also produces balers which have proven robust enough to cope with Irish conditions, according to the the importers, but for the time being it will mainly be the French company’s mowers, tedders and rakes which will be found in Carroll’s yard. Used Lely/Welger machines like this baler are still held in high regard by dairy farmers

Continuing with the company’s tradition of trading with other retailers, it has been Atkins of Cork who have been supplying Fendt machinery, which has remained popular due to its Welger DNA.

Fendt, more usually known for its tractors but AGCO, just like CNH and JD, is keen to pick up as much implement business as well.

All three are to keen to emphasise that they are full line, making their dealerships a one stop shop, or that would be thee plan. This Landini 5830 has a Perkins three cylinder engine and is still in regular, but light use

Landini, on the other hand, focuses purely on tractors and loaders, through its Sigma 4 subsidiary.

Trying to displace third party implement manufacturers in the Irish or European context would be both a challenge and run the risk of stifling innovation.

Used Machinery from W.J. Carroll

Away from the new equipment W.J. Carroll carries a a good range of useable second hand equipment, and these items are laid out neatly, rather than cluttering up some long forgotten space far behind the workshop. A selection of tidy Lely mowers ready to go awaited visitors to the event

An assortment of clean mowers was available which had obviously been smartened up and made safe and presentable.

The PTO covers appeared to be new and they looked ready enough to do some topping this season without further money needing to be spent on them.

Despite the increasing talk of smaller dealers being left by the wayside as the main manufacturers rush ahead with multi-depot agencies, W.J. Carroll has taken up the challenge and are showing the value of being close to the customer who simply wants a good product with a good local back up. There was a good stream of visitors to the event throughout the day

Being located in a good dairy area where farms tend to remain modest in size certainly helps but there is more to success than mere geography and the large attendance on the day showed that there is plenty of support for the smaller dealer yet.