A Co. Cork-based couple have taken abandoned goats into their microsanctuary, with a GoFundMe campaign underway to support their ‘bleating’ heart efforts and upgrade facilities there.

Dionne Irwin and her husband Robbie Finn run Little Ones microsanctuary, just outside Macroom.

“We started our microsanctuary when we moved from Australia to Ireland. I’m from Cork and my husband is originally from Tasmania but lived mostly in the northern territory.

“We moved with his two dogs, one a rehome dog that became a double amputee here due to cancer.

“We have given homes to about 100 animals over the eight-and-a-half years living in our cottage.

“There have been many different species from roosters to rabbits to African land snails. We have about half an acre but we have made it work, and make sure everyone is happy,” Dionne said.

Aside from the dogs, Dionne and Robbie have rescued small animals until then, and never considered anything bigger.

“In 2022 we got a knock on the door about a goat wandering on the road. He made his way up under the Macroom bypass and all the way up our hill. Unable to just close the door and get back to things, I called out saying I’d be back in a minute to my husband.

“I returned home with a farmer and a goat we named Magnus who was at the start of ‘baby making season’ so he smelled strong,” she said,” Dionne added.

The couple got veterinary care for Magnus the goat immediately. He had infected wounds around his body, foot rot, overgrown feet and was malnourished, recalled Dionne.

“We used our savings and hired a company from Kanturk to erect fencing that gave us 100% peace of mind that Magnus would be safe.

“At first I thought we had gone overboard with fencing when we saw other sanctuaries with smaller fences but we can pop to the shops knowing they are not at risk,” she said.

“Barnaby who had to leave a farm in 2023 needed a home, and we hoped would be a friendship between himself and Magnus but they turned out to dislike each other,” she continued.

More goats came to the microsanctuary after Dionne went to a neighbour’s house.

“Three young goats, a mum and son and a little girl just wandered into his garden from no-one knows where, just like Magnus.

“The mum had eaten laurel leaves that are toxic to goats, and she required emergency care. She was already unwell and vomiting. It affects them neurologically.

“They all had overgrown feet, foot rot and were underweight and scared. Mum goat also had pneumonia, lame leg with healing wound on the leg too,” Dionne said.

A few days later, we discovered she was also about two months pregnant. She was named Marilyn, her son Stanley and the little girl Lilith.

“Saying we’ve changed everything to make sure they are safe and happy with us is probably an understatement. We had to rethink housing and pens.

“We had to get the fencing company back in, figure out who accepted who and build climbing frames and source more hay, just enough to fit in the small garden shed. Robbie has done so much to make sure everyone is happy,” said Dionne.

“Because there were girls now, the boys had to be castrated. We had no other option to ensure no other pregnancies. It was stressful times. And during all this we dealt with losing rabbits and birds, and aging little ones,” she said.

“On the first day of spring, February 1, our youngest goat – Bahar which is Persian for ‘Spring’ – arrived when Marilyn gave birth during the night. The three girls live with Magnus, and we put Stanley with Barnaby,” Dionne continued.

“We have had the farrier multiple times, even needing an equine dentist for three of them and due to my health issues we need to make our microsanctuary as smooth running as possible, and need to put Barnaby and Stanley permanently in their pen.

“Everyday as long as it is not raining, I move them back and forth from current house to pen where we have made makeshift covered areas when it does rain then shines again five minutes later.

“We give everything to help those who need a forever home. We are working on outside bird coop/run upgrade, and outdoor rabbit space for some outside play time while trying to get goats settled.

“Everyone would hear about larger sanctuaries but there are many of us who are micro, and simply trying to a difference for those who need help and a permanent home.

“We use all our savings and make sure they have everything that need: shelter, food, vet care, enrichment.

“I have a connective tissue disorder, and although it makes daily life a struggle and one day, may stop our sanctuary, I’m not going to let it stop me yet even though it’s hard,” she said.

Dionne and Robbie now have a total of six goats.

“We are hoping that more goats don’t get abandoned as most sanctuaries are full, and for us to give proper care and welfare, we can’t take them all in,” Dionne said.

“We considered a sanctuary that already had goats but they had many already and we fell in love with Magnus.”